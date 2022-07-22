Minnesota’s employment picture is vibrant and vexing at the same time, with an ultra-low unemployment rate that is making it harder for companies to hire and could be holding back job growth.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 1.8 percent for June, compared with a 3.6 percent jobless figure nationally. Officials said the two-tenths decline in Minnesota’s rate was entirely due to people moving from the sidelines to a workplace.

