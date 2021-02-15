Mining has made America.
Since the first shipment of iron ore left the Minnesota Mine near Soudan in 1884, steel produced from northeastern Minnesota ore has built the nation's automobiles, appliances, wind turbines, bridges, buildings, highways, pipe, and the equipment needed to win World War II.
A bill in the Minnesota legislature seeks to underscore that legacy.
Legislation declaring Minnesota as a mining friendly state, is being led by Sen. Justin Eichorn R-Grand Rapids and Rep. Spencer Igo, R-Grand Rapids.
“The idea behind it is we are creating a narrative about how important mining is to our state,” Igo said. “This bill is just to establish that we in Minnesota have a process in place where permitting and regulations are there so projects can happen. We want to have an honest conversation about mining and what it means to our future.”
The bill adds six words to the title of an existing state statute.
Under the bill, the words “Minnesota is a Mining-Friendly State,” would be added as a preface to the current statute title, “Policy for Mineral Development.
Minnesota statute 93.001 states it's the policy of the state to provide for diversification of the state's mineral economy through long-term support of mineral exploration, evaluation, environmental research, development, production, and commercialization.
The additional language emphasizes mining's importance, say supporters.
“It's a statement that we do mining right and that mining is important to the economy right now and important to the economy that is coming in the future,” Sen. David Tomassoni, I-Chisholm, a co-author said of the bill. “Mining has been important in the state of Minnesota for 140 years and has provided good-paying middle-class jobs.”
Sen.'s Tom Bakk, I-Cook, Carrie Ruud, R-Breezy Point, and Jason Rarick, R-Pine City, are also co-authoring the Senate version of the bill.
Rep.'s Brian Johnson, R-Cambridge, Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, Dale Lueck, R-Aitkin, Dave Baker, R-Willmar, Donald Raleigh, R-Circle Pines, and Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, are House co-authors.
The bipartisanship from across the state underscores how important mining is to the state and nation, Igo said.
“What it shows is that it's not just a northland issue,” Igo said. “It's a statewide issue.”
Northeastern Minnesota's taconite plants produce iron ore pellets. Iron ore pellets are the primary ingredient used to make steel.
Northeastern Minnesota's taconite industry produces 85 percent of America's iron ore. The industry employs over 4,000, supports more than 11,000 additional jobs across the state, and has an annual statewide economic impact of about $4 billion, according to the Iron Mining Association of Minnesota (IMA).
The six northeastern Minnesota taconite plants pay nearly $200 million annually in state taxes and royalties, according to the IMA.
Iron ore mining also contributes revenue to the Permanent School Fund, which provides funding to all state public schools and to the Permanent University Fund, which provides scholarships to University of Minnesota students
PolyMet Mining and Twin Metals Minnesota, two base and precious metals projects, would create more than 1,100 direct jobs paying average annual wages of $100,000, several thousand spin-off jobs, and millions of hours of construction work. PolyMet alone would generate an economic impact of more than $500 million annually within St. Louis County, according to MiningMinnesota, a non-ferrous industry group.
The mining-friendly legislation reinforces existing state policy, Frank Ongaro, MiningMinnesota executive director said.
“From my perspective, Minnesota statute is already very supportive of mining,” Ongaro said. “It speaks of it being in the public interest of the state and diversifying the mineral potential. I would welcome a discussion of adding that language to the existing language.”
The bill underscores the long-standing contribution of Minnesota's iron mining industry to the state and nation, Kelsey Johnson, president of the Iron Mining Association of Minnesota said.
“For more than 137 years, the iron mining industry has been benefiting the state of Minnesota and we remain a top five mining state,” Johnson said. “It's because of our natural resources that we remain in that space.”
How far the Eichorn-Igo bill goes in the legislative process remains to be seen.
Eichorn chairs the Senate Mining and Forestry Policy Committee, where the bill has been referred. Tomassoni and Rudd are committee members.
Igo, Lueck and Heintzeman sit on the House Environment and Natural Resources Finance & Policy committee, to which the House version of the bill has been referred. Rep. Rick Hansen, DFL-South St. Paul, chairs the committee.
As the state and nation move toward developing more renewable energy and a greener economy, mining provides the needed raw materials, Tomassoni said.
“If you're to build windmills, you need mining,” Tomassoni said. “If you're going to build electric cars, you need mining. If you're going to build solar panels, you have to have mining.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.