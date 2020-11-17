Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and top health officials bluntly told residents to set politics aside, take precautions for the upcoming holiday and to expect more restrictions soon, which could include a “pause” in school sports.
This comes as coronavirus cases show little sign of slowing down from a recent surge that has propelled Minnesota to record infection and hospitalization rates. More than 7,400 new cases were reported Monday, more than 1,500 residents are currently hospitalized and 300 of those in intensive care units that are at more than 90 percent capacity statewide.
“It is no secret we’re in the grips of the darkest part of this pandemic,” Walz said at a news conference Monday. He urged Minnesotans to stop politicizing the virus and listen to health experts to wear a mask and distance, and speaking to those who disagree with him politically, “stay healthy if only so you can vote against me in two years.”
He continued: “We’re in a place in this country right now where there’s a significant number of Minnesotans who, if I say it, they don’t believe it. If I say, ‘Don’t walk in front of that bus, it will hit you,’ I think some may question me.”
Minnesota Department of Health officials said the state has surpassed 230,000 infections and is poised to surpass 300,000 cases and 3,000 deaths by the Thanksgiving holiday. In St. Louis County, another 235 new infections were reported Monday, bringing totals to 5,756 and 84 deaths from COVID-19.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the pace at which infections are growing is faster than most of the state’s projections and that no county reported fewer than 10 infections per 10,000 residents last week, underscoring the widespread geographical reach the virus has touched during its newest wave.
She said Minnesota is at a “crisis point” and called the country a “gigantic hotspot,” setting a grim tone ahead of Thanksgiving, with health officials urging residents to scale back holiday plans and limit traveling.
“Any gatherings of more than a few people and outside the immediate household are significantly risky,” Malcolm said, noting a change in guidance from just a few weeks ago, when the recent flow of positive cases was in its infancy.
Walz hinted at new restrictions meant to curb the recent infection rate, but did not specify what those will be or when they will go into effect. Other states have announced shutdowns of high schools, indoor dining and bars, casinos, movie theaters and more. The governor said statewide mask compliance is about 70 percent, but noted room for improvement, especially outside the metro region.
"It's obvious that we are going to have to do more mitigation measures,” he added.
Among the guidance expected this week from the state includes school sports, which are the primary driver of outbreaks in K-12 education institutions. MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said 10 percent of cases in schools are linked back to sports teams. Specifically, outbreaks by sport have broken down to: football (35), basketball (20), volleyball (41), hockey (46) and soccer (15), across all age groups.
"We are urging there to be a pause on play and on practice as well from our perspective,” Malcolm added.
But Walz said Monday there is a reason for hope after pharmaceutical company Moderna announced an almost 95 percent effective rate for its COVID-19 vaccine. Last week, Pfizer said its trials were yielding 90 percent effectiveness.
Malcolm told reporters the vaccines will go out in three phases, the first targeting health care and acute care workers, followed by the most at-risk populations and, finally, the general public. The first phase could be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and distributed by late December or early January. The third phase would be late first quarter or early second quarter of 2021.
Walz praised the work of the Trump administration in working with states on distribution, noting a lot of effort went into that aspect. He said Minnesotans should be excited by the news on the vaccine front, but they must continue vigilance until it’s able to be distributed on a widespread basis.
“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “We just need to get all of our neighbors to the end of the tunnel.”
