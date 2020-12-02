Mesabi Metallics was granted an extension on a lease agreement with the state on its half-built pellet plant in Nashwauk, despite the most aggressive attempt yet by Cleveland-Cliffs to gain control of the public minerals.
Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves offered to the state Executive Council that he would pay the $25 million owed by Mesabi Metallics and build a hot-briquetted iron facility in Nashwauk if he was awarded the leases.
But a majority of the council wasn’t interested. They said Cliffs never made a formal offer or outlined a plan, at the same time saying the leases weren’t part of an open bidding process.
“None of this proposal was ever put on paper,” said Gov. Tim Walz during the Executive Council meeting Wednesday. “It was brought to me last night. Two years we’ve been trying to figure this out.”
DNR officials didn’t brief the Executive Council or legislators on the amendment until last week, catching local lawmakers by surprise.
Goncalves has said he would build an HBI plant at the site going back to at least 2018, even pitching former Gov. Mark Dayton on the idea, but never formalized a plan saying “I was playing by the rules. We are a publicly traded company. I cannot make commitments without caveats.”
Cliffs owns or leases more than 3,700 acres of minerals in Nashwauk and started production at its HBI facility in Toledo,
Goncalves also warned that if Mesabi Metallics continued to move forward he could be forced to close Hibbing Taconite.
“I would like to pay the money, but I need to be offered the opportunity to do so,” he said. “On top of that, build a second HBI plant. I can do that in two to three years.”
Secretary of State Steve Simon and Attorney General Keith Ellison expressed skepticism over granting Mesabi Metallics an extension and voted to table the amendment, but the effort failed 3-2 with Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Auditor Julie Blaha voting against it. The Executive Council unanimously passed the amendment in the following motion, setting a series of milestones for the company to meet by May 1, 2021, and competition of the pellet plant by June 2024.
An embattled project
The road to this point has been a bumpy one to say the least for the Nashwauk project, which launched in 2008 under Essar Steel Minnesota. After a series of stops and starts in the construction process, the company was short on money and negotiating with Dayton.
By 2016, it was bankrupt with $1.1 billion in debt and Essar Global was sued by Essar Steel Minnesota for siphoning funds from the Nashwauk site into other business entities. Essar Global ended up losing the lawsuit.
During bankruptcy proceedings, it emerged under control of Chippewa Capital Partners and Tom Clarke in 2017 and Mesabi Metallics was formed. They repaid mechanic’s leases and met a series of checkpoints outlined by the state to retain the mineral leases in 2017. Part of that was obtaining hundreds of millions in financing to complete construction and an offtake pellet agreement, which the state signed off on deals with Riverdale Commodities, which had known connections to the project’s former parent company Essar Global.
But the wheels soon fell off the project. Clarke was ousted as CEO by the new principal owner, Nubai Global Investment, and in 2019 Essar was back in the picture as an investor, later buying up the rest of Mesabi’s debt to regain control of the project.
Meanwhile, the state moved to debar Essar from doing business in the state, allowing it to remain an investor but not operate the construction or pellet plant.
During this time, Cliffs remained interested in the state leases and accessed 3,700 acres of minerals at the project site from Glacier Park Iron Ore Properties in 2018, a purchase and lease agreement that survived a lawsuit by Clark and Mesabi Metallics.
That became a possibility in January when Mesabi Metallics failed to complete construction of the pellet plant by the end of 2019 and didn’t make a $12 million payment to the state of Minnesota. Completion of the pellet plant was a stipulation of the 2017 agreement with the state to retain the mineral leases.
The DNR had up to one year to make a final decision on the leases, and faced with a Dec. 31, 2020 deadline, brought the amended agreement to the Executive Council on Wednesday, noting they had to give a 20-day notice if the leases were going to be pulled.
What’s in the deal
The amendment has financial guarantees by Mesabi Metallics, due today, including more than $24.5 million into escrow to benefit the state Department of Natural Resources, Department of Employment and Economic Development and Itasca County. Another $11.5 million is due today for all 2019 rents and royalties owed under the leases.
These payments were already past due and owed by the company, and the same money Goncalves offered to pay. Assistant DNR Commissioner Jess Richards noted it’s the first time the communities will see benefits from the project.
The amended agreement also sets new construction goals including finishing the primary crusher for the pellet plant by Dec. 31, 2021, and the entire plant must be ready for commissioning by June 30, 2024.
It also says that Mesabi Metallics, by May 1, 2021, has to secure $850 million in commitments and at least $450 million of debt financing from lenders not associated with the projects equity holders, which include Mesabi Metallics, MHL and HBI Newco. At least $200,000 million of the financing needs to be advanced to Mesabi Metallics and “immediately available funds in a corporate bank account held in the United States in the name of Mesabi.”
The agreement also stipulates that the company has to sign a binding offtake agreement for pellets of at least 4 million metric tons annually also by May 1, 2021. In a follow-up email Wednesday, Richards said the 2018 agreement with Riverdale “fell apart as part of the ownership dispute” that ousted Clarke.
There’s also a caveat in the amendment that blocks Essar Global from controlling the project by placing its debt and equity interests into a trust. Essar can control the project after the pellet plant is completed and nearly $30 million is spent developing a value-added HBI plant.
“There is incentive for Essar to get things built,” Richards told the Executive Council.
During questioning, Ellison asked why the state should believe the project will be different this time. Mary Vadis, a consultant for Mesabi Metallics, said the company wants to start construction again in the second quarter of 2021 and said Fluor, not Essar, will manage construction and financing from Mercuria are the difference.
Mike Syversrud, president of the Iron Range Building Trades, said he supported a deal that would get about 1,000 construction workers onto a job site. Itasca County Commissioner Ben DeNucci echoed that statement, saying Nashwauk recently lost its hardware store and businesses are feeling the squeeze during the coronavirus pandemic. He thanked the DNR and Executive Council for getting an amended agreement on the table.
“This is a robust agreement,” he said. “Your team has delivered for the Iron Range and Minnesota. Getting this project jump started could not have come sooner.”
Goncalves was among those to oppose the amendment, as was Chris Johnson, president of the United Steelworkers Local 2705 at Hibbing Taconite.
“The reason we’re here today isn’t because Essar and Mesabi Metallics are stepping up to the plate,” he said. “The state continues to gamble on the what-ifs.” He continued saying the deal is “only robust if it’s abided by.”
Hibbing Taconite
In making his case for the state leases, Goncalves said the ore would help him keep Hibbing Taconite open beyond 2024, when it could run out of land to mine and impact 750 jobs. The CEO was more direct to the Executive Council, saying he would close the facility.
“ I do not bluff — if the leases stay with Essar and Mesabi, I will shut down Hibbing Taconite because I will not have iron ore to continue,” he said after being questioned about the statement. Goncalves said there is a route through the Carmi acreage at Keetac but said talks between ArcelorMittal and U.S. Steel over a land swap has gone nowhere for years.
Cliffs is expected to close on its purchase of ArcelorMittal USA by the end of the year, making it the largest steel company in North America and making it the majority owner of Hibbing Taconite and in control of those talks. “I have absolutely no hope that anything will happen.”
Richards of the DNR was critical of the Cliffs and the Carmi negotiations, saying he was “disappointed” Goncalves seemed unwilling to negotiate and that the DNR has facilitated discussions over the land. The CEO countered: “I’m the negotiator. I’m the decision maker.”
Blaha, the state Auditor, said approving the Mesabi Metallics extension was the only near-term solution and, in a comment apparently directed at Goncalves, said she was only hearing “threats, but not a plan.”
Walz and Richards said the Hibbing Taconite was a vital project for the state, but said permitting and environmental reviews for a new project in Nashwauk would take years, a point Goncalves countered.
Johnson, the union president, said it was worth the wait to protect USW members. The union had a neutrality agreement with Mesabi Metallics, under Clarke, but has not met with the new leadership.
“While the change of leases would take time, it still gives us light at the end of the tunnel and hope at Hibbing Taconite,” Johnson said.
