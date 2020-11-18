HIBBING — Fire inside a rural Hibbing pole building caused minimal damage Tuesday morning and the blaze did not spread to the structure itself, according to Friends of the Northland FireWire.
Several Iron Range fire departments responded to the 11000 block of Highway 37, across from the Range Regional Airport, and were able to keep the fire contained to the building’s contents.
No injuries were reported in the 9:30 a.m. incident. The cause remains under investigation.
Departments responding to the call included: Hibbing, Chisholm, Keewatin, Virginia, and Clinton.
