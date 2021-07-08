VIRGINIA — The golf might be mini. But the fun promises to be big.
That is already an unofficial motto of sorts for the 18-hole, professionally built miniature-golf course coming to Virginia.
Steve and Tanya Carlson are opening Greens on Fourteenth, slated to be ready for play in early-September.
Today, a groundbreaking ceremony, open to the public, will be held at 2 p.m. at the future site, located off West Chestnut Street at 110 S. 14th Ave. Steve Solkela and his “‘Overpopulated’ 1-Man Band” will provide musical entertainment.
The course is being constructed by Harris Miniature Golf Inc., of New Jersey, and will include a rock waterfall and a stream flowing into a pond featuring a fountain. The course will be landscaped throughout and outfitted with lighting for evening golf.
It will be wheelchair-friendly, complying with Americans with Disabilities Act Standards for Accessible Design, “so it’s fun for everybody,” Steve Carlson said.
Greens on Fourteenth is set to have a small clubhouse with concessions and both indoor and outdoor patio seating.
Steve Carlson said he and Tanya had been “thinking for a long time about doing our own thing. We wanted to open something in Virginia, but couldn’t figure out what.”
Last year, on Aug. 24, the couple was on a walk out at Big Aspen Trail in Britt, when Tanya stated: “How about we open a mini golf course?” Steve said his wife “waited for me to laugh or say it was silly.” Instead, he supported the idea, affirming that mini golf is “something we need around here for kids, teens, families — everybody.”
The couple decided: “Let’s do this. We decided to be all in,” he added. “If we had known then how much work it would take — we would still have done it,” he laughed. But in all seriousness, “it’s been an interesting, educational, learning experience on what it takes to get something going.”
The Carlsons applied for and received an Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation infrastructure grant, along with a grant from the Virginia-Eveleth Economic Development Authority, and financing through NorthRidge Community Credit Union in Virginia.
Greens on Fourteenth is slated to be open early-May through late-October, weather permitting, Tanya Carlson said. It will have group offerings and season passes beginning next year.
“We plan to offer lots of promotions,” Steve Carlson said. The public has already provided a number of “good ideas.” When there are no other musical events happening in town, for instance, the couple intends to welcome local acoustical groups to perform during the early evening.
“We want to have a lot of fun with it,” he noted, adding: “Mini golf, big fun.”
The goal is to open Sept. 1, with a grand opening celebration a week or so later, said the couple.
“We are glad to bring mini golf to Virginia and the Iron Range,” Steve Carlson said. He expects it to be “a part of vacations” for visitors, and for locals — a “mini vacation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.