HIBBING — Bennett Park is the setting for a music and art festival taking place Aug. 19 and 20.

Mines and Pines Revisited 2022 is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and includes about 20 art vendors, food booths, a beer garden and live music, according to Cynthia Kafut-Hagen, event organizer. There will also be Greyhound bus rides from Bennett Park to the new mine view.

