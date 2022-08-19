HIBBING — Bennett Park is the setting for a music and art festival taking place Aug. 19 and 20.
Mines and Pines Revisited 2022 is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and includes about 20 art vendors, food booths, a beer garden and live music, according to Cynthia Kafut-Hagen, event organizer. There will also be Greyhound bus rides from Bennett Park to the new mine view.
A lineup of musical talent is scheduled to play between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day of the festival.
Artist vendors have an opportunity to win prize money by entering a contest being held at the event.
Kafut-Hagen said a trip to an art and music festival in 2017 inspired her to work with the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce, along with business and community sponsors to revive the Mines and Pines event that once took place in old North Hibbing.
“This is Bob Dylan’s hometown, so we ought to be able to host an art and music festival,” Kafut-Hagen recalled thinking to herself.
In 2020 and 2021 the festival was canceled due to concerns about the transmission of COVID.
“So, this is brand new again,” Kafut-Hagen said while setting up on Thursday.
Mines and Pines Revisited is made possible through support by the City of Hibbing, Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce and business and community sponsors.
Kafut-Hagen said Hibbing Mines and Pines is now a non-profit organization and is eligible to apply for grant money, making it less dependent on local sponsors.
