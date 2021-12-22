The United States Department of Agriculture, Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will hold three virtual public meetings in January on the proposed mineral withdrawal in the Rainy River Watershed on the Superior National Forest.
On December 13, the BLM published a notice in the Federal Register announcing the meetings. The purpose of the meetings is to listen to the public’s concerns and ensure they are addressed in the environmental analysis. The meetings will include a short introduction by agency leadership, followed by a listening session. Attendees selected in advance will be able to provide verbal comments with a three-minute time limit. Verbal comments, including names, will become an official part of the record. Each session will accommodate up to 3,000 individual users and will include a phone line option.
If you wish to provide an official comment during one of the meetings, you must pre-register 48 hours in advance of the meeting you plan to attend. Agencies will use a lottery system to randomly select speakers from the list of registrants for each meeting. If you are selected to speak, you will be notified by email from the Forest Service 24 hours in advance of the meeting.
If you do not wish to provide an official comment but would like to access the zoom link, you will also need to register. Each Meeting will also be livestreamed in real-time and accessible on the BLM Eastern States’ Youtube account.
Public meeting schedule:
Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., CST, Register by Monday, January 10, 1 p.m. CST: https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_z0ihp2ikSkSug9QnsaLjag
Saturday, January 15, 2022, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., CST, Register by Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 10 a.m. CT: https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_q9OWw5P3TSuvACoQ2o6gnQ
Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., CST, Register by Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 5 p.m. CST: https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_rs2ueUYaQ-CoRO25s2bLqA
Background On October 20, 2021, the BLM published a notice in the Federal Register initiating a 90-day public comment period on an application from the Forest Service to withdraw 225,378 acres of land from new mineral leasing in the Rainy River Watershed near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) for 20 years. The Forest Service submitted the withdrawal application to the Bureau of Land Management, which manages subsurface rights in the Superior National Forest, on September 28, 2021.
Comments will be accepted through January 19, 2022.
For more information on the project, please visit the Superior National Forest’s website
