HIBBING — Bill Hanegmon is among a group of about 50 Vietnam veterans who recently traveled to Cadiz, Kentucky for a mini military reunion of D Troop 3rd Squadron 5th Cavalry Regiment, later redesignated C Troop 3rd Squadron, 17th Air Cavalry Regiment after Jan. 31, 1971, assigned to the 1st Aviation Brigade.
Hanegmon, now of Hibbing, is a 1968 Chisholm graduate who grew up in Balkan Township. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971 as a helicopter crew chief door gunner with the 1st Aviation Brigade, he served 14 months in Vietnam as part of the Air Cavalry Unit in the Mekong Delta.
Hanegmon is the current commander of American Legion Post 247 of Chisholm. He and his brother, Tony Hanegmon both served in Vietnam, and at one point in their military service were only about 40 miles apart.
For the past 30 years, Hanegmon said he’s been to about a half dozen military reunions.
“This one was the mini one (reunion) 50 to 60 people attended — maintenance guys, dough boys, gunners, crew chiefs and pilots,” he said.
“It’s always a special time to meet with this group of veterans — all of us were willing to give our lives for each other, this creates a lifelong bond that we shall never forget,” Hanegmon said in an interview last week.
The emotion-filled reunion was made extra special for Hanegmon, because his three sons, Adam, Eric and Troy accompanied him. Like his dad, Troy is also a combat veteran, serving eight years as a U.S. Navy Seabee, and doing a tour in Afghanistan.
Hanegmon said since his military service he’s kept in contact with some of the people he served with, including Rick Waite, a Scout helicopter pilot from Vermont that he flew several missions with.
“Most of the Scout missions I flew were with Rick – we were shot down three times,” Hanegmon said.
Hanegmon and Waite immediately “clicked,” — something Hanegmon partly attributes to the similar climates of Minnesota and Vermont. He recalled that while in Vietnam Waite would check the schedule of available door gunners, and would pick him if he was available.
“We flew together for nine months,” he recalled. “We clicked so well, and that’s why we are still both alive.”
Scott Glover, the owner of the Mid-America Flight Museum, based at the Mount Pleasant Regional Airport in Mount Pleasant, Texas, acquired a UH1H Huey helicopter that once served the D Troop 3rd Squadron 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade in Vietnam, and had it flown in for the mini reunion.
One of the veterans who served with Hanegmon painted the once green helicopter to include the insignia of the D Troop 3rd Squadron 5th Cavalry Regiment, since Glover acquired it.
“I couldn’t believe that he picked up one of our helicopters,” Hanegmon said. He noted before being assigned to the Scout helicopters, he had flown aboard Hueys.
The distinctive sound of the Huey helicopter evoked emotions of the veterans as they stood by a fence at the property, owned by one of the men who served with Hanegmon, watching the aircraft coming in for a landing.
“The Huey makes such a sound and you never forget — there was not a dry eye,” Hanegmon said.
Hanegmon said about three-fourths of the mini reunion attendees were pilots, and were seated in the left front, co-pilot seat when it was their turn to board the Huey, and were given an opportunity to fly.
“Some of these guys hadn’t flown for 50 years, and just like riding a bike, they did it,” he said.
It was surreal for Hanegmon when Waite, the pilot he had flown with in Vietnam, was able to take over the controls during a flight that he and his sons, along with Waite’s grandson were on during the reunion.
“How special, my Vietnam pilot giving me one more ride and having my three sons on board,” Hanegmon said.
Since their military service, Waite and Hanegmon have remained in communication, and it’s not uncommon for them to spend a couple of hours talking to each other on the phone.
There were other veterans Hanegmon said he saw at the reunion for the first time in 50 years, yet the bond developed while serving together in combat allowed them to catch up where they left off.
---
Thanh Duong Boyer, co-author of the book, “The Ground Kisser,” spoke at the reunion.
Born in Vietnam in 1967, Boyer shared her journey from escaping Vietnam as a young child aboard an overcrowded boat, to a refugee camp in Indonesia, and eventually making her way to the United States, becoming a U.S. citizen and completing her education.
Hanegmon said Boyer after completing her education, Boyer arranged for other family members to join her, and they are now employed in various professional occupations.
“She thanked us for our service, and for her freedom,” Hanegmon said.
Hanegmon said it’s not uncommon for people to have people thank him for his service, but it was especially meaningful to hear firsthand someone who had endured all that Boyer had to thank him and his fellow veterans for her freedom.
“There were tears all around,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.