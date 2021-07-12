Mining is a dangerous activity. Even with the many, many improvements which today help miners to stay safe at work, there are still things that go wrong. We should always include in our prayers the safety of the men and women who work in the mines.
Since the first people began to dig into the earth for minerals, there have been dangerous and deadly accidents. It doesn’t take too much research to find information about mining disasters in any country where mining occurs. It doesn’t matter if the mineral being sought is iron, coal, diamonds or whatever it might be, if safety comes first, it is so much better for everyone. When the owners of mines don’t care about the safety of the workers, it doesn’t take long for terrible problems to happen. And sometimes, even using the best technology and safety features available, tragedy still happens.
There are three “ranges” in northern Minnesota where iron ore is found. Furthest to the northeast is the Vermillion Range. In the middle is the longest and widest, the Mesabi Range. To the southwest is the Cuyuna Range. The name “Cuyuna” is a blending of the names Cuyler and Una.
Culyer Adams was a surveyor of the area in the 1890s and his faithful dog was named Una. He located ore in 1903 and investors soon joined in the venture of mining in the area. The ore on the Cuyuna had a high manganese content, which was especially sought out in the early 20th Century for hardening the steel being produced for World War I armaments and the early skyscrapers being built in American cities.
Most of the mines on the Cuyuna Range were underground mines since the ore most in demand was located deep in the earth in narrow bands. Later, with the advent of larger earth-moving machinery, open pit mining would develop here, just as on the other Iron Ranges to the northeast.
The need for the manganese ore again surged when America entered World War II and later the Korean War. Other uses for manganese were also being developed and so the mines on the Cuyuna were busy throughout the 1950s. In the following decades, the ore from the Cuyuna Range was “mined out” and the mines there began to close.
It was on the Cuyuna that a horrible mining disaster took place in 1924. The following article recounts that sad day. This article appeared in the Eastern Itascan newspaper on December 1, 1983.
•••
On February 6, 1924, newspaper headlines screamed, “41 Perish in Mine Cave-In Disaster at Crosby, Minnesota.” The death toll was termed the greatest mine disaster recorded in Minnesota and also in the entire Lake Superior mining district.
The mine was first opened in 1917. It eventually reached depths of 200 feet in 1924 under its owner George Crosby. It was a very successful mine for its owner, shipping 70,000 tons of ore in 1924 alone. The work was physically difficult, dirty, and the conditions underground were damp. However, the ore was in demand and so there were jobs for men willing to do the labor. Many of the miners were immigrants looking to get a foothold in their new home.
The disaster occurred about 4 o’clock p.m. on February 5, 1924, when 41 miners who were working in the old Ida Mae mine, also known as the Milford Mine, were drowned when the waters of Rabbit Lake broke through the main shaft and submerged the shift of men. The tired miners were just ending their shift that day. There was no extended warning, just “a rumble like a thousand automobiles roaring through a distant road,” one survivor remembered. Survivors also recalled a powerful rush of wind that blew out the carbide lamps on their helmets. They quickly re-lit their lamps, only to have them blow out again. There should not have been gusts of wind deep down in a mine, of course.
Most of the dead miners lived at Crosby and went to their work at the Milford Mine on a bus which traveled daily between the town and the mine. Only three of the dead lived at Manganese, a Mining Location hamlet a mile and a half from the mine.
If the cave-in had occurred a few minutes later, the lives of the men may all have been spared. They were standing in small groups ready to leave by going up the shaft at the shift change. Fifteen year old Frank Hvratin, one of the survivors, heard the rush of water and ran for the main shaft crying out the alarm. His quick response was deemed responsible for saving the lives of the other six survivors. As he sprang for the ladder in the main shaft, he looked back only to see his father engulfed by tons of water as he struggled for safety.
Most of the miners were unaware of what was happening and were caught before they could make a move to escape. So close upon them was the rushing lake water that Harvey Hosford, the last man to reach the top of the shaft, was wet to the waist when he reached the surface. It took about 15 minutes for the mine to fill with mud and water. Six miners scrambled up from the 175-foot level to the 135-foot level and its ladder up to the surface. When they emerged, their legs gave out and they collapsed.
The disaster occurred because a drift (a horizontal mined passage) in the Milford Mine had been extended out from the main shaft and ran beneath Rabbit Lake. The drift ran for 2,000 feet and was 175 feet below the surface. The drifts were dangerously close to the lake’s bottom. The mine levels ran so close to the lake, in fact, that water was constantly seeping into the shaft. Even under normal conditions the Milford Mine, like others on the Cuyuna Range, was so damp that the men wore rain slickers. The seepage from the lake was so great that at times water splashed into the levels in small cascades.
People on the Cuyuna Range that day would always recall the sound of the sirens. Each mine and town had sirens. When there was an accident at a mine, the sirens would sound the alarm. All the trains would also sound their whistles. This was a means of spreading the news. It also sent chills through the communities as they waited to learn what had happened and which family was about to have grief enter their lives.
Only a week after the disaster, a resolution was passed by the Federated Trades Assembly requesting Minnesota Governor Jacob (J.A.) Preus to appoint a commission to investigate the cave-in. Many editorials in newspapers detailed unsafe working conditions at the mine, citing insufficient ledge or hardpan to adequately support the overhead weight when digging beneath the lake. In response to the allegations, Governor Preus did name a special state commission of five members to “make a thorough investigation of the accident and to report its findings at the earliest possible date.”
Immediately after the disaster, George Crosby, the owner of the mine, announced his intention to spare no expense in removing the water from the lake and the mine in order to recover the bodies of the victims. Two pumps with a capacity of 6,000 gallons a minute were set to work by midnight the first day after the disaster to clear away the muck and water in the main shaft. Large crews of men began the installation of pipe lines. Huge pumps were put into place in a pumphouse erected on the ice in the middle of the lake to drain the lake and move 4,000,000 cubic feet of water to Wolford Lake, nearly a quarter of a mile away. Also, a large sand sucker pump was put into operation to draw mud and muck from the bottom of the lake.
By February 19, 15 days after the disaster, it was reported that the lake was down more than eight feet and that the waters of the mine were down to the 135 foot level, making recovery efforts possible. It was announced that two mining officials connected with the Whithouse Company would be sent down the shaft in an electric-driven cage to begin the work of retrieving the bodies of the victims. However, mine experts declared that the bodies from the disaster would probably not be recovered for many months and even then some might be lost forever in the mud.
Within a week, the State of Minnesota announced settlement with 24 of the families who lost miners to the cave-in. The widows and dependent children received sums up to a maximum of $7,500, to be paid in weekly installments. These settlements were paid through the State Workmen’s Compensation laws. “It is fortunate indeed,” said a Mr. Dudley, a member of the industrial Commission responsible for settling claims under the Workmen’s Compensation laws, “that the Milford Mine was covered by the provisions of the Workmen’s Compensation laws, as it is extremely doubtful whether the negligence of the owners could have been proven in a court case.”
Under the Workmen’s Compensation laws in 1924, widows and dependents were entitled to receive from 40 percent to 66 2/3 percent of the wages of the deceased at the time of the accident. The amount of the weekly payments depended on the number of dependent children in the household, but the total could not exceed $7,500. The average weekly payment to the families of the dead Milford miners amounted to approximately $20.00, but some were paid only about $12.00 per week.
It took until November 1924 before the final bodies were removed from the mine.
•••
In 2017, a beautiful new Crow Wing County park, ten years in the making, was dedicated to the miners who died and to the history of Cuyuna Range mining. The Milford Mine Memorial Park is located four miles north of Crosby. The National Park Service designated the site as an historic place in 2011.
