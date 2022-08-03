CHISHOLM – It’s that time of year again in northern St. Louis County — time for the five best days of summer.
Amusement Attractions has spent the early part of this week preparing for the midway at the 2022 St. Louis County Fair in Chisholm.
Gates open at 3 p.m. today and close at 11 p.m.; hours are from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and are from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
William Purdy, along with his wife, Lisa, founded Amusement Attractions 30 years ago. Since 2019 the company has served as the carnival provider for the St. Louis County Fair.
A ride called the Sea Dragon, often referred to as “the Viking ship,” is among the popular rides planned for the midway this year. The ride was swapped out for a different ride in 2021, but the number of rides remained the same, William noted.
Another notable ride set to return is the Balloon Race — a “family-oriented” ride with large hot air balloons and LED lights.
While the cost of just about everything is going up, there’s good news for people wanting to purchase unlimited ride wristbands as they are still $25, the same as last year. There’s also an early special on Friday, “Kids Day” where wristbands are $20 and are valid from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day. Evening wristbands go from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday and are at the full price of $25. Individual ride tickets are available throughout the fair.
Even before COVID, rising gas prices and supply chain issues, the carnival business had its challenges.
“Most people don’t understand the effort and time involved in the work we do — equipment and trucks break down, and weather can hurt you,” William said in an interview from 1999.
William and Lisa grew up in the carnival business, and their families were actually competitors.
As natives of the Kentucky area, William and Lisa met at a fair convention. Together, they have worked to put on shows around the country.
William said the number of carnival companies is on the decline in the United States. In 2018 there were 600 carnivals in the U.S. and that number has decreased to less than 200, according to data William acquired at a recent convention he attended. He attributed retirements and challenges facing the industry as factors in the decline.
“I don’t know what the outcome is going to be in the future,” William said.
Labor shortages are common in the carnival industry all of the time, due to the nature of the business that requires workers to be on the road, and a lack of Americans willing to work, according to William.
To help fill the void, Amusement Attractions works with the Department of Homeland Security to employ people with B2 Visas, he noted.
Rising fuel costs and supply chain issues are an added issue facing carnivals and many other businesses this year.
“Fuel prices have doubled on me so expenses are way up,” William said. “I spend a lot of money on trucking and it eats my profit up.”
“I do appreciate that gas has dropped a little bit,” he added.
William said generators used to power rides also depend on fuel, and when there’s more people on a ride it means added weight and the generator works harder requiring more fuel. There’s also moving parts and gears that are getting worn whenever a ride is moving, he noted.
Amusement Attractions’s fleet includes 28 semis and 25 straight truck loads to go from town to town, so it doesn’t take long for fuel costs to add up, William said.
To get to Chisholm the carnival is traveling 190 miles, and then moving 300 miles to its next venue, he noted
Supply chain issues have made items such as drink cups more difficult to come by, and have also slowed down vehicle and equipment repairs, according to William.
William said items he brought in for repair over a month ago, a generator, tractor, and pickup truck, were just recently completed by a repair shop.
One of the rides experienced an issue with its gearbox, and it’s uncertain when the part, being shipped in from Italy, will be available.
“It could be two months from now,” he estimated.
In order to fulfill obligations at the various towns Amusement Attractions provides carnival services to, Purdy said he’s been carrying more spare parts and extra rides from town to town as a way to prepare for unexpected breakdowns and delays in repairs and parts.
“We’re a business like any other business — selling entertainment, and we have to watch our bottom line,” William concluded.
More information on the St. Louis County Fair is available online at slofair.org.
