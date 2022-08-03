Ride prices remain steady, despite rising costs

Midway worker Henry Martinez works setting up a carnival ride while thunderstorms gather in the background Tuesday afternoon. The rides are part of the annual St. Louis County Fair which opens Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

 Mark Sauer

CHISHOLM – It’s that time of year again in northern St. Louis County — time for the five best days of summer.

Amusement Attractions has spent the early part of this week preparing for the midway at the 2022 St. Louis County Fair in Chisholm.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments