“Microcosmose”

Artist Ann Klefstad assembles a stainless steel sculpture outside the St. Louis County Building in Virginia. The sculpture called "Microcosmose" is the artists vision of the universe as viewed from the Range. It consists of a stone base with benches made of taconite with the towering steel showing the sky while looking through a forest of leaves. Klefstad also have a sculpture outside the St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth as well as works displayed around the region.

 Mark Sauer

