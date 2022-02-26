DULUTH — Mountain Iron-Buhl fifth graders took a field trip recently that, you could say, was “out of this world.”
STARBASE took the students virtually all the way to Mars, after all.
The STARBASE Minnesota-Duluth program provides 25 hours of intensive, standards-based STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) learning activities to fifth graders who meet in classrooms at the 148th Fighter Wing.
The program, led by a team of instructors with a depth of experience in STEM fields, aims to complement a school’s current STEM programming.
“We have a passion for connecting students with real-world applications to STEM and STEM careers,” according to the STARBASE Duluth website. “We utilize immersive, engaging teaching methods along with innovative technologies to create a truly one-of-a-kind STARBASE experience.”
The initiative in Minnesota began in the Twin Cities in 1993, and expanded several years ago to Duluth, but did not operate in-person during much of the pandemic.
Now that it has re-opened, MIB administration encouraged fifth grade teachers to take students on the trip, said science teacher Louis Parenteau, who attended STARBASE with his fifth graders during three of the recent field trip days.
At STARBASE, Students take on the role of the scientists, engineers and technicians as they carry out missions.
The students’ main mission, Parenteau said, was to “create a colony on Mars, starting from ground zero.”
The kids came up with scenarios for energy sources, ultimately determining wind energy to be the most viable way of producing electricity. They used technology, including computer-aided design (CAD) to devise propellers for their wind turbines, said the teacher.
They also employed augmented reality, an interactive experience where objects that reside in the real world are enhanced by computer-generated perceptual information (in this case images of Mars), along with virtual reality to solve a variety of problems.
For instance, students created a program to use a rover as a bulldozer to create their colony, Parenteau explained.
The activities incorporated all areas of STEM, he added. “It was very engaging.” Students became “engrossed right away.”
STARBASE is additionally designed for teachers to interact with students in new ways. “Not in front of, but alongside your students,” according to the website. “This perspective can help shed new light on students. A chance to pick up on special talents and new insights on your students’ learning. Insights that translate into enhanced relationships, mutual understanding and achievement back at school.”
“It was motivating for teachers, too,” Parenteau said, noting that he had the chance to use CAD and “made my own propeller.”
MIB has both elementary STEAM (which adds art to the mix) and high school STEM programs. Students were able to tap into past knowledge while picking up new skills, he said. “They were all pretty fired up about it. There were a lot of enthusiastic, good vibes.”
The fifth graders’ propeller designs were turned into “real products” via a 3-D printer at STARBASE, which they can simply keep or test out during STEM learning at school.
The Duluth-based program has the capability of serving nearly 2,700 students annually.
“It’s an amazing experience for a kid,” said MIB Principal Adam Nelson. “Our fifth graders here at MIB had a fantastic time at STARBASE learning new hands-on ways for incorporating math and science into solving real-world — or out-of- this-world — problems.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.