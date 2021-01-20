HIBBING — Larry Meyer, longtime driver for the Hibbing Daily Tribune now the Mesabi Tribune, died early Sunday morning in a vehicle crash doing what he loved -- getting the newspapers delivered to the readers. A public visitation for Meyer is being held today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dougherty Funeral Home, 2615 First Avenue, Hibbing.
Meyer is being remembered fondly by co-workers such as Mesabi Tribune paginator Connie Dickson, who spoke on Monday morning at the paper, calling it a very sad day. Meyer had been a "mainstay" in the operation of the Tribune, Dickson said.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Larry Peter Meyer, 69, of Hibbing was killed in the collision at 5:05 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, on Highway 169 in Itasca County's Greenway Township. The 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup Meyer was driving was struck head on by an east-bound 2003 Ford Explorer which had crossed the center line. The driver of the Explorer, 38-year-old Matthew Jesse Kirkpatrick of Keewatin, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth.
Meyer's wife of more than 27 years, Ida Meyer, the newspaper's circulation manager, told the Mesabi Tribune, "Larry started as a contract driver back in 1995 doing the carrier and store drops in Chisholm for the Hibbing Tribune." In 2007 he took over the driving route for the Tribune from Keewatin to Marble. "He enjoyed driving, seeing the wildlife and talking to the people on his route," she said. "Larry was a loving, caring gentleman who would help you if he could. He would strike up a conversion with anyone whether he knows you or not."
Ida Meyer said, "I would have been married to Larry 28 years in June. (His obituary reads, they were married "under the pine trees at his sister's home in Grand Rapids.") We have one boy plus Larry has a daughter too. He will be sadly missed by his whole family."
And missed by the Mesabi Tribune family. Mary Ferris, Mesabi Tribune business manager, said, "This was a terrible tragedy. Larry was the type of guy that could strike up a conversation with anyone. He loved to visit with folks and made it a point to greet everyone that crossed his path. His customers loved him and it was not unusual for me to be asked, while out in the community, if I knew Larry. It was always then expressed to me how happy they were that he was their carrier and how reliable and conscientious Larry was."
Ferris said of Meyer, "He adored his family. He drove his wife Ida to work each morning and would pick her up each afternoon when she was done working. He would be waiting for her in the parking lot each day and made it a point to greet everyone that was also leaving the office at that time."
Ferris said of the impact on the Tribune staff, "We will all truly miss his daily visits and his incredibly infectious laugh. We are working through the shock and sadness of Larry’s death and are determined to love, support and help Ida and son as they go through this difficult time."
Marie Tolonen, staff writer and member of the sales staff at the Chisholm Tribune Press, said this in remembrance of Meyer: "Larry always waved and rolled down his window to talk to any of us at the Hibbing office while he was waiting for Ida to get off work. I also knew Larry from when he dropped off papers at the Chisholm paper office. Of course, all of us have worked closely with Ida over the years and are thinking of her and their son right now."
Larry Meyer was born May 31, 1951, in Hazen, N.D., and grew up in the Pengilly area. He married Ida Rootes on June 15, 1993, under the pine trees at his sister Shelly’s home in Grand Rapids. He served in the Army. He loved deer hunting with his brother Steve, fishing and doing his own repairs on his vehicles.
Larry is survived by his wife, Ida; his son, Cody, daughter, Rachael; mother, Betty of Grand Rapids; sisters, Lynn (Kurt) Mangseth of Grand Rapids, LuRae (James) Smith of Seneca, Ill., Shelly Johnson of Grand Rapids; brother, Steve (Sandy) Meyer of Pengilly, in-laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Peter.
In connection with the accident, a St. Mary's official said on Wednesday Kirkpatrick is a patient there, but intensive care unit staff did not disclose further details. According to the State Patrol report, the Itasca County Sheriff's Office and Nashwauk Ambulance were assisting agencies with the Minnesota State Patrol. Road conditions were wet at the time of the accident. Airbags deployed in both vehicles in the collision. According to the report, Kirkpatrick was wearing a seat belt, Meyer was not. Alcohol was not a factor in the accident, according to the report.
