HIBBING — Bailey Bodell French, the final defendant in the 2019 execution-style killing of Joshua Robert Lavalley along the Mesabi Trail, was sentenced to nearly 38 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to two charges related to the murder.
Sixth Judicial District Judge Mark M. Starr accepted her plea to aiding and abetting second degree murder and aiding and abetting kidnapping, sentencing her to consecutive terms totaling 453 months, with the possibility of parole. She was credited for about 1.5 years already served in jail.
French, her attorneys and the prosecutors appeared over the virtual conferencing platform Zoom while Starr presided over his chambers at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Hibbing. By accepting the plea agreement signed in late July, prosecutors closed out a case that lasted more than a year since Lavalley was killed on Jan. 6, 2019, one day before he was to turn 34 years old.
French, of Hibbing, sat in front of a camera placed inside the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth. During victim impact statements, she mostly stared down to the floor, answering questions from the judge and public defender Mark Muhich as prompted throughout the hearing.
After impact statements were read, French, who was 17 at the time of the murder and later indicted by a grand jury as an adult, said she was sorry for her actions, but that she can’t take them back.
“I have to live with that,” she told the court and family of Lavalley, who also appeared over Zoom. “I hope you find solace as your heart heals.”
French is the third and final defendant to admit guilt in the case.
Her co-defendant, Anthony Emerson Howson, now 21, of Hibbing, was sentenced last November to more than 25 years in prison as part of a plea deal for aiding and abetting the murder. Her former boyfriend, Deshon Israel Bonnell, now 19, also of Hibbing, was sentenced last October to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole in three decades after being convicted of two counts of first-degree murder.
Starr, in accepting French’s plea Thursday, called the murder a “totally senseless and unnecessary crime” that was committed in an “utterly depraved manner.”
Court records show that Howson testified earlier that Bonnell was carrying a gun when he created plans to kill Lavalley for apparently talking with the younger French. The four of them spent time together on Jan. 5, 2019, and then Howson drove them along the Mesabi Trail on the western side of Hibbing in the early morning of Jan. 6.
Howson told authorities that he remained in the vehicle while Bonnell and French used a bandanna to blindfold Lavalley’s eyes and walked him into the woods. Bonnell was convicted of using a .22-caliber pistol to deliver the two fatal shots to the face. At 17, French was charged with a juvenile count of second-degree murder and held at a state juvenile detention facility, as her co-defandants Howson and Bonnell were charged with similar crimes and booked into the St. Louis County Jail.
A grand jury indicted both French and Bonnell on two counts each of first-degree murder charges in Feburary 2019. For French, the indictment meant that her juvenile case was transferred to adult court and she would have faced mandatory life terms if convicted, the possibility of no parole under the premeditated charge.
As part of moving French’s juvenile case to adult court, the state had to conduct an adult certification which called for a psychological evaluation. Longtime probation officer Cindy Walker referred to the evaluation report when telling the court that French had been diagnosed with ADHD, Bipolar 1 disorder, major depression, substance use disorder, and Cluster B personality disorder traits.
French was also diagnosed with “parent-child relationship problems and expressed concerns” about trying to stay clean and sober in her home and alleging that her father was physically abusive. The final point was noted by Defense Attorney Kimberly Corradi, who appeared to be honing in on the fact that French’s father gave law enforcement agents consent to interview her as a juvenile. Corradi questioned French’s maturity level. “I think Bailey was spending a lot of time with older adults,” Walker told the defense attorney.
Corradi filed multiple legal challenges earlier this year which Starr delayed ruling on as the sides negotiated a plea deal.
She sought to have the indictment dismissed, contending there were a number of procedural errors and flawed instructions given to the grand jurors who approved the first-degree murder charges.
The defense attorney also argued French's statements to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension should be dismissed because they were "involuntarily provided, induced by improper promises or other improper means and/or taken under circumstances in which a Miranda warning should have been provided."
Eric Killelea contributed reporting.
