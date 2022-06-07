The Mesabi Symphony Pops Orchestra is preparing for its third annual North of Broadway concert fundraiser.
Two performances are set for this year, with the first at 7 p.m. June 17, at Mesabi Range College Fine Arts Theater in Virginia, and a second at 7 p.m. June 18, at Vermilion Community College Fine Arts Theater in Ely.
A silent auction with items donated by area businesses is planned for each evening, and free refreshments will be served after the performances.
“This is my first year organizing North of Broadway and everyone involved with this event is especially excited to offer these concerts to the community after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic,” MSO General Manager Lisa Buckman said in a press release.
“MSO Artistic Director and Conductor Benjamin Niles has worked with eight local stars of the stage to develop a dazzling concert with the MSO Pops Orchestra featuring music from Tony award-winning Broadway shows,” Buckman added. “We expect our audience members to be delighted by this entertaining and enriching experience.”
Buckman said the North of Broadway fundraiser “Pops” is a little different genre than the MSO normally plays, so about half of the 40 member orchestra participate in this fundraiser.
Musicians performing at North of Brodway come from local communities on the Range, and include singers the MSO found on local stages from the area.
“This year, Becky Bone, Erin Bremner, Irene Hatfield, Peter Kess, Ian Lah, Tom Moe, Kristi Sutton Ongalo, and Andrea Strom will be joining the MSO Pops Orchestra for North of Broadway,” Buckman said. “All have appeared in musical theater productions with Mesabi Musical Theater, Northern Lakes Arts Association, or Northern Lights Music Festival, with the exception of Lah, who is a well-known talent in Minnesota and throughout the United States.”
She noted that all of the performers have appeared in North of Broadway productions before.
“They will be familiar faces — and voices —to audience members,” she said.
North of Broadway is the MSO’s most important fundraiser of the year and raises money for future programming, including the MSO’s 2022-2023 full season of concerts, entitled, “Voyages.”
“We are thrilled to be able to offer October concerts in Virginia and Hibbing free of charge to the public and will use funds raised to further our outreach efforts in the Iron Range,” Buckman said.
Buckman said she was “thrilled” to have the privilege of attending an educational concert by MSO recently for 600 Rock Ridge elementary age students in Virginia and Eveleth.
“An ensemble of 13 MSO musicians demonstrated their instruments and played excerpts from The Enigma Variations by composer Edward Elgar,” she recalled. The shouts of bravo coming from the kids warmed my heart and showed me the impact MSO’s outreach activities can have on our mission of keeping orchestral music alive and thriving in the Iron Range.”
Advance tickets for North of Broadway are recommended. They are $30 and can be purchased at Schmitt Music in Virginia, Brainstorm Bakery in Ely, and on the MSO website at mesabisymphonyorchestra.org. If not sold out, they will also be available at the door.
