VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is rehearsing for the opening of its 2022-2023 season, entitled “Voyages.”
“We are especially looking forward to our first concert series, Italy,” Lisa Buckman, MSO General Manager said recently via email.
The series begins with two free concerts. The first performance is at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Hibbing High School and the second is at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, at Goodman Auditorium in Virginia.
Benjamin Niles, Artistic Director and Conductor, said the concert music is based around Italy, the birthplace of Opera and the violin, and highlights two operas, Giuseppe Verdi-Rigoletto and Giacomo Puccini-La Bohe’me. Other Italian music is planned for Italy, rounding out the concerts, he noted.
Vocal soloists from the Duluth-based Friends of Lyric Opera of the North (LOON) are also part of the performance.
“So, we’re lucky enough to collaborate with LOON, and have four fabulous singers that are friends of that organization performing with us for both of our concerts,” Niles said.
Niles assured that one does not have to be familiar with opera to enjoy the concerts.
“This concert is extremely accessible, and the music stands on its own,” Niles said.
Throughout the concert there will be program notes on the music that allows the audience to know what’s going on with each song, he added.
“Even if you don’t know anything going into it, hopefully when you leave you will have more knowledge and appreciate them (the operas) much more,” he said.
The Mesabi Community Orchestra includes performers from a wide area and range of talents, including the Range, Ely and even Duluth and Superior and includes a range of demographics from high school and college students to various ages of adults.
The orchestra rehearses on a weekly basis in Virginia.
Upcoming concerts in Voyages are: France-Dec. 10 and 11; Germany and Austria-March 4 and 5; and United States-April 22 and 23, 2023. Tickets are required for the remaining concerts and are now on sale. More information information is available on the MSO website, https://www.mesabisymphonyorchestra.org/ or on the group’s social media pages.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.