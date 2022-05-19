VIRGINIA — Mary Kay Riendeau is confident that a recently awarded $543,243 “innovative grant’’ will be a great addition to the Mesabi Range College campus.
The Department of Human Services grant will provide 50 scholarships to train recovering individuals with an opioid use disorder at Mesabi Range, said Addiction Studies Department Head Riendeau.
“Maybe we can engage people to help with the problem. People that understand the problem,’’ she said in a telephone interview. “Maybe they can actually engage other opioid addicts to recover.’’
“I believe this innovative idea is realistic and we should be enlisting recovering persons to be involved in the helping process. This is about one human being helping another and enlisting people to be part of the solution to the substance use problems in our region. Along with my colleagues, our passion is to assist in the response to substance use in new and different ways.”
Riendeau likes that DHS is trying new things, which includes going back to a “grass roots’’ idea that worked at Hazelden treatment centers beginning in 1948.
“One alcoholic helping another’’ at Hazelden. “It is pretty successful.’’
Riendeau said the current idea is “great’’ and more of it should be done. “We should be engaging the opioid use disorder community to address the problem.’’
By earmarking the grants to recovering individuals, it will keep those in the “program stable and focused on some kind of future,’’ she said. Also, by getting more counselors into the field, the grants will help with a workforce shortage in those areas.
Riendeau said the grants are a direct response to answer the need for substance abuse treatment services in our state.
For over 28 years, Mesabi Campus Addiction Studies Program has been preparing individuals to become Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselors while also adapting the program to fit the current needs of the profession.
“Since 2010 we have used technology, such as ZOOM Rooms, webcams, Telepresence, and online classrooms which makes it possible to extend our classes into the homes of students all over the state. Because we have used Zoom type programs for over 12 years, we have the experience and knowledge to bring quality education in a non-traditional classroom setting,” said Riendeau, who has been doing it since 2010, and “way before COVID.’’
—
Fall semester begins Aug. 22, 2022. These classes will be offered mostly Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3-9 p.m. depending on a person’s education and background.
A total of 50 scholarships are available to eligible students looking to fulfill the demand for qualified LADC professionals across the state. The state has been divided into eight different regions with each region having five scholarships available and six scholarships available to the Twin Cities metropolitan area.
The main criteria require all potential students to have an Opioid Use Disorder Diagnosis, live in the state of Minnesota, have one year free of problematic substance use. Special preference will be given to BIPOC, treatment court participants, and low-income individuals that meet federal guidelines. Interested applicants are encouraged to contact the Addiction Studies Grant Coordinator at addictionstudiesprogram@mesabirange.edu or via phone 218-749-7779.
