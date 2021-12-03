Mesabi Range Career Day

Mesabi Range College first year welding student Lola Barber uses a torch to cut a piece of steel while a group of high school students tour the welding program at the Eveleth campus of Mesabi Range College Thursday morning. More than 130 high school students from cities across the region were in Eveleth learning about career opportunities offered at the college.

 Mark Sauer

