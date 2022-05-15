HIBBING — The Mesaba Concert Association (MCA) is looking forward to its 75th season, and has begun its annual membership drive.
“The 2022-2023 season has four wonderful acts coming to perform in the Hibbing High School Auditorium,” Joe Keyes, Membership Chair, said via email. “Each season we try to have at least one classical music concert and a blend of other pop/jazz music acts. We have an Aretha Franklin tribute concert, a classical pianist concert, a jazz/pops trio concert, and a brass sextet concert. All of these concerts will sound wonderful in the auditorium and will appeal to a wide range of concert goers.”
The 2022-2023 season begins on Oct. 1 and concludes on May 11, 2023. All shows start at 7 p.m., and are set to take place in the historic Hibbing High School Auditorium. Season ticket holders for the (MCA) also have access to concerts hosted by the Arrowhead Concert Association at the Goodman Auditorium in Virginia as part of a reciprocity agreement between the two organizations.
The Mesaba Civic Music Association was formed in July of 1947, shortly after World War II, to offer a season of concerts and to build civic pride for the residents of Hibbing, according to a history of the organization provided by Keyes. As its membership grew and more people from neighboring communities joined, the organization changed its name in 1959 to Mesaba Community Concert Association to better represent its new reality. Then, as the three Iron Range community concert associations of Ely, Hibbing, and Virginia began to offer cooperative concert series, the organization changed to its current name, Mesaba Concert Association. The organization has held a fall through spring season of concerts every year since its inception, except the pandemic season of 2020-2021.
Keyes, who has been part of the MCA since 2003, and is a former board treasurer, said a successful membership drive for the 2022-2023 season is vital.
“When we planned the current 2021-2022 season, we anticipated that attendance would be less than normal due to the uncertainty of the pandemic,” Keyes explained. “However, we were quite surprised by how much lower the attendance would actually be. Fortunately, we had enough funds on hand to cover the costs for the season. However, we had to spend our reserves to cover the shortfall. Therefore it is critical that we sell enough memberships to cover the upcoming season.”
As an added measure, the MCA sent a survey to past members who didn’t renew for the 2021-2022 season to ask them why they didn’t renew, Keyes noted, adding those responses will be helpful to the board moving forward.
Jan Carey, President of the MCA Board of Directors said in a recent email that she grew up in southern Minnesota, and attended community concerts that were similar to those offered by the MCA.
“When I moved to Hibbing in 1974, it was a relief to know there was a vibrant arts and culture community which was bringing live performances to experience,” Carey said.
Carey said in the past community response to the MCA exemplified the people of the area who desired to host and showcase world-renown professional musicians in Hibbing, but the MCA now faces competition from various outlets.
“Today, we compete with streaming media services, the Internet, YouTube, etc., but there’s nothing like live performances and the ambiance of our historic Hibbing High School Auditorium,” Carey insists.
Lanae Ronchetti, MCA Board member, said she joined the MCA in 2001, about a year after her family moved to town and has since attended many concerts withher family.
“Over the years my family and I attended many concerts with our four kids, from as young as six months,” Ronchetti said in an email. “We know that our children have benefited from this early exposure to live music. My children have enjoyed listening to wonderful music in a beautiful space.”
Ronchetti also shared her experiences from the perspective of a board member.
“I’ve enjoyed helping bring incredibly talented musicians here — and then watching their jaws ‘drop’ when they first see our beautiful HHS Auditorium,” Ronchetti concluded. “There are others who appreciate that the arts are so active in our community, and I hope more will discover our series and join us.”
Carey talked about the important role sponsorships play in keeping the MCA concert series going in Hibbing.
“Beyond our season members, MCA is grateful for sponsorships from local businesses, companies and foundations,” Carey said. “The generosity of long-time board member Don Hilligoss has given MCA its sustainability. It would be even more challenging to run MCA if not for our philanthropic community.”
Listed below is a taste of what the MCA 2022-2023 season has to offer, as described on publicity materials prepared for the upcoming season.
Oct. 1 - Portrait of A Queen
The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, taugher her listeners how to think and demand R-E-S-P-E-C-T while riding down the Freeway (of Love)! In this production, award-winning songstress CeCe Teneal takes music lovers on a trip down memory lane with stellar hits from Franklin’s 50 years of musical entertainment.
Nov. 11 • Jeeyoon Kim
Classical pianist Jeeyoon Kim delights audiences with a sparkling combination of sensitive artistry, broad emotional range, and impeccable technique. At the 2018 Global Music Awards Kim became a two Gold Medal winner for Emerging Artist and Instrumentalist.
Travis Anderson Trio • Winter 2023 date TBD
Travis Anderson Trio is a Minneapolis-based ensemble giving a modern twist to classical jazz and pop favorites. Led by fleet-fingered pianist Travis Anderson, this creative ensemble promises to bring many smiles to your face with a familiar program of 60s TV-themed music, Disney and pops/jazz standards. Also featured are Steve Pikal on the bass and drummer Nathan Norman.
Copper Street Bass • May 11, 2023
Copper Street Bass is a Minneapolis-based sextet composed of two trumpets, trombone, tuba, French horn and percussion with several memes doubling on keyboard, percussion, guitars and electrical instruments. Copper Street Brass presents a variety of music from classical and opera, jazz and folk, to rock and disco in bold innovative ways with a friendly and charming stage presence that includes something for everyone.
The renewal campaign for MCA began in April with a mailing to current and past members. Follow-up telephone and email contacts are planned to begin on May 16, for those who haven’t yet rescinded to the April mailing.
New members who would like to purchase a membership can do so online at www.mesabaconcert.org, or by calling 218-403-0089 (please leave a voicemail). For more information, you can email mesabaconcert@gmail.com, or call the number listed above.
