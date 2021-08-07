MOUNTAIN IRON — It was a long two-year hiatus for those who flock to Mountain Iron each August for Merritt Days but the celebration, known for its many live music events, is making a comeback.
Merritt Days, last held in 2018, is on again — kicking off Sunday with a “Family Fun Day” at West Two Rivers Campground.
Most of the traditional events, including the American Legion’s bean bag tournament, the Lions Club’s pancake breakfast, the Greg Peterson memorial softball tourney, and the Friday parade are back — along with a full lineup of musical groups, culminating with a headlining act on Aug. 14.
Organizers couldn’t be more happy to return music to the streets of Mountain Iron and welcome the many out-of-town graduates Merritt Days draws each year. It may not be the “big” comeback anticipated, said Merritt Days Committee Secretary Lisa Schneider, but for the amount of time the volunteer group had to plan the event after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in the spring and the lack of the usual amount of fundraising efforts, it is a comeback, nonetheless.
Merritt Days, like most large events, was canceled last summer due to coronavirus pandemic gathering limitations.
That came on the heels of the previous year’s cancellation. In early 2019, discussion regarding the public funds funneled into the entertainment portion of Merritt Days became a point of contention between the Mountain Iron City Council and the Merritt Days Committee.
At issue was former Mayor Gary Skalko’s motion to cap the taxpayer dollars spent on local live music and stage and audio costs, which made up more than $12,000 of the city’s $20,000 contribution to the festival, and instead direct more of those dollars toward family activities.
In the end, the council did not cap the funding. But the committee announced at the beginning of April 2019 that it would cancel the celebration that summer, citing not enough time for planning and fundraising while waiting for the council to make a decision on the matter.
It was the first time Merritt Days was not held since its inception in 1991, when it launched as a take-off of the previous year’s Mountain Iron centennial celebration.
The committee was uncertain about the Merritt Days' fate for a third summer earlier this year, but gave it the green light when most of Minnesota’s pandemic restrictions were lifted in late May.
That, however, made for a delayed start to organizing and fundraising for the multi-day event, Schneider noted. But the committee worked hard to plan the comeback, complete with securing a headlining group — Martin Zellar and The Hardways.
Zellar, an Austin, Minn. native, first appeared on the Twin Cities music scene in the late 1980s as the lead singer and songwriter of the nationally known alt-country band, the Gear Daddies. After the group’s dissolution in 1992, Zellar continued a solo career and began performing and recording with his band, The Hardways.
Merritt Days has a history of attracting big-name, national headliners, including the Gin Blossoms, Sister Hazel, and Vertical Horizon. Zellar has both national and Minnesota connections, Schneider said.
Funds used to hire the headlining act come solely from the committee’s fundraising and raffle proceeds.
Those funds have been “drained” with this summer’s Merritt Days, Schneider added, pointing out that Merritt Days activities are free to the public and there are no cover charges, even for the headliner. Typically the committee raffles off a big-ticket item, such as a boat or side-by-side.
The committee is, however, already planning for “starting from scratch for next year” by holding a 50/50 raffle during the festivities. The pot will be determined by the amount of tickets sold.
The city, as it has in past years, will also contribute up to $20,000 “worth of expenses,” said Mountain Iron City Administrator Craig Wainio. The committee “presents bills to us. Those that are acceptable uses of public funds are approved by the council.”
Merritt Days is “a valuable event” to the city, bringing people into town and filling hotels with Mountain Iron and Mountain Iron-Buhl alumni, Schneider noted.
Sunday’s family event at the campground from 1 to 5 p.m. will include games, such as a water balloon toss; frozen T-shirt contest involving unrolling and putting on a frozen shirt as quickly as possible; hula hoop and limbo contests; a marshmallow race with the objective of keeping marshmallows on a spoon across the course; and a bean bag toss. There will be live music, food trucks and “fun for adults and children” alike, Schneider said.
Sunday will also launch this year’s Merritt Days City Wide Treasure Hunt. Clues will be published in the Mesabi Tribune and posted at city hall and the Mountain Iron Public Library. The hidden “treasures” are made of metal and clearly marked. The treasure hunt will conclude at noon Aug. 16; prizes can be obtained at the Mountain Iron Community Center.
Festivities will continue on Wednesday, with a tie-dye day at the Mountain Iron Public Library. Participants bring a T-shirt, pillowcase, hankie or socks to dye. The Divas will entertain that evening with a show from 6 to 8 p.m. at downtown Mountain Iron’s Locomotive Park.
Thursday’s big event is music on the outdoor patio of Mac’s Bar from 8 to 11 p.m., featuring Vitamin Brown. “There will be fun giveaways that night,” Schneider said.
More activities will be held downtown on Friday, including the American Legion’s bean bag tournament at 6 p.m, and a street dance, with the group Merchants of Swill performing from 9 p.m. to midnight. Concessions will open at 5 p.m.
Merritt Days’ biggest day on Saturday will be jam-packed, starting early with a 5K and 10K run/walk launching from the library at 9 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. The event will be chip-timed this year, with prizes awarded.
Participants, and everyone else, can then head over for the Lions Club’s all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast starting at 9 a.m., at the Mountain Iron Senior Center. Racers will receive a $3-off coupon for the $8 breakfast.
Also at 9 a.m., is BG’s Greg Peterson Memorial Wooden Bat Softball Tournament at the Mountain Iron Recreation Area.
Saturday’s other events include:
Bingo at the senior center from noon to 3 p.m.
The Minnesota State Old Time Fiddle Championship at noon at the Merritt School auditorium.
A classic car show from noon to 4 p.m. on main street.
An open house at the library from 1 to 3 p.m.
Kids activities from 1 to 3 p.m. at Locomotive Park. Children can meet local firefighters and law enforcement, tour firetrucks, and dig for money in a sawdust pile.
The Merritt Days parade, beginning at 4:30 p.m., with lineup at the west end of main street.
And, of course, there will be music.
The Main Street Stage will host Hutter Bunch from 1 to 2:30 p.m.; Vitamin Brown from 3 to 4 p.m.; Honkeytonks and Hangovers from 5 to 7 p.m.; and Psycho Jane from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Martin Zellar and The Hardways will take the stage at 10:30 p.m., performing until midnight.
Schneider said some events, such as the kickball tournament, were unable to be held this year. But organizers are planning for a “big” Merritt Days next summer.
Still, she said, the week will be filled with activities, music, prizes and fun. “We are happy to welcome everyone back to town and give people a reason to come back to town.”
