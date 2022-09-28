Mentors desperately needed for UWNEMN Lunch Buddy program

IRON RANGE — A local nonprofit organization is in desperate need of adult volunteers to serve as mentors for school children.
United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN)’s Lunch Buddies, a program that pairs up students with adult mentors, is set to launch this fall at five schools across the Range.
The Lunch Buddy program was piloted in 2020 at the Washington and Greenhaven schools in Hibbing, pairing up 16 first graders with mentors, according to information found on the UWNEMN website.
The original pilot program was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was repiloted this past spring at Keewatin Elementary in Keewatin and Merritt Elementary in Mountain Iron. It’s being expanded to include Cherry, Northeast Range (Babbitt) and the Vaughan-Steffensrud School in Chisholm.
UWNEMN Lunch Buddy pairs grade school students with a local adult, based on shared interests and other factors, to spend a lunch period together once a week, according to a press release. Students are referred by school staff and given permission to participate by their parents, it’s noted.
“We’ve been told repeatedly by school staff that this program is filling such an important need, and we had an absolutely incredible response from students and mentors alike with our pilots – but they were cut short because of the pandemic,” said UWNEMN Executive Director Erin Shay said. “This opportunity to be in more schools than ever for an entire school year is huge.”
UWNEMN Education and Childhood Programs Specialist Sarah Gardeski said the Lunch Buddies program is in “serious need” of mentors for children in Babbitt, Cherry, Chisholm, Keewatin, and Mountain Iron.
“Our communities have shown us time and time again they are willing to step up to care for our local children,” Gardeski said. “I’m hopeful they will come through again in time for the Lunch Buddies program to start on time. The students are so excited to meet their mentors!”
Mentoring will take place the following dates and locations:
Adults interested in becoming mentors are able to select their volunteer location and will be screened through an application, interview, and background check. All Lunch Buddies mentors will also receive training prior to mentoring.
