Memories of Hurricane Katrina

GILBERT -- Her memories of surviving Hurricane Katrina in Mississippi 15 years ago, when "Mother Nature took a Mixmaster and just stirred up everything," are vivid still, Brenda Melgeorge of Gilbert told the Mesabi Tribune. "They will be with me until I die."
The August 2005 Category 5 hurricane killed more than 1,800 people, many in New Orleans. And the current Hurricane Laura that caused significant damage in Louisiana and Texas and has killed seven in the United States is weakening.
Melgeorge, 65, told the story of Hurricane Katrina when it struck Gulfport, Mississippi, where she and her husband Frank Melgeorge, retired from the Marine Corps, were living. "She came in early in the morning August 29, 2005. She hit the Florida Keys. My baby brother works for the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. Sunday the 28th my brother called and said, 'Are you making preparations?'" The night before Katrina hit, Melgeorge, a nurse, had worked her shift at Keesler Medical Center in Biloxi, Miss. She remembers having to register at the hospital, listing the name, address and phone number of someone outside the area -- to be contacted in the event of emergency. "The building could have collapsed around us... we just didn't know. It was hot, high 80s and not a breath of a breeze."
After the hurricane had subsided, the Melgeorges had gone to see what was left of their house in Gulfport. "You couldn't get in the front door. You had to crawl under a tree that had fallen by the back door, somebody had gone in and stolen the TV." The storm surge (a coastal flood of rising water associated with low-pressure weather systems) "came through and just wiped everything out. Eight to 12 hours it was battering us. There was nothing to stop the storm surge -- we had about seven feet of water in our neighborhood. The storm surge was 32 feet in some areas. The water keeps coming."
Their neighbor had prayed when he saw a pine tree fall on the Melgeorges' house -- he was not aware the Melgeorges were away at the time. "If I had been sleeping in my bed, I would have been crushed," she said. The Melgeorges were able to save some things from their house, the most important, she said, the album of pictures from more than 40 years ago when Frank Melgeorge of Virginia and Brenda Hopkins of Biwabik were wed after a whirlwind courtship. "Gunny's (his nickname) been gone six years. He was diagnosed with cancer Nov. 3, 2014, and died Nov. 16 at 62."
Melgeorge recalled memories of the events of 2005 such as when FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Association) delivered trailer homes, but no keys, and people slept outside their burned-out homes.
She recalled driving through the devastation. "Between the electric wires, utility poles, light bulbs and branches, it was slow going. Some of the roads weren't passable. Trees knocked over... There was concertina wire by the railroad tracks (to keep looters away). No traffic signals. The National Guard with M-16s."
And she recalled a jubilant moment when a Biloxi police car was leading a line of power company trucks coming to restore power. "There had to be close to a hundred trucks. People were cheering, honking their horns. It was one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen! We got power back after 10 days. They were so grateful. It didn't matter what color or religion or socio-economic class, everybody needed help, everybody was in the same boat."
The Melgeorges eventually came back to Minnesota and settled in Gilbert. "When we got to the turn-off on Highway 53 that says Biwabik, Aurora, Eveleth, the tears started." Brenda Melgeorge continues working as a private-duty nurse and thinks about visiting her friends in Mississippi one day.
