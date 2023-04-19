CHISHOLM—American Legion Press-Lloyd Post 247 is in need of the public’s support to help keep the Veterans Memorial Fountain flowing on Longyear Lake in Chisholm.
A pasta fundraiser to benefit the Post 247 fountain project is set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the Chisholm Senior Citizen Center, 319 West Lake St. in Chisholm.
Rosie’s (Marino) famous pasta, sauce, meatballs, bread and butter are $10 per plate. Dine-in, take-out, or delivery are available.
About 16 years ago, volunteers from Post 247 have been in charge of maintenance and operation of the fountain, located on an island on the north end of the lake. The fountain was originally started by the Junior Jaycees decades ago, and a handful of volunteers from the community took on the project at some point until they were unable to continue due to age.
Proceeds from the fundraiser help cover costs associated with the fountain project, mainly ongoing maintenance and upkeep of the pump, pump house. In 2019, the Post made about $20,000 in improvements that included rebuilding the pump, new lights and the purchase of a new dock.
Veterans from Post 247 volunteer their time to brush the area around the fountain to ensure it’s visible. The fountain is a noted landmark, visible to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians in the vicinity of the lake.
The Post partners with the Chisholm Senior Center on the pasta fundraiser, returning this year after a three-year absence due to concerns about COVID.
Donations for the fountain project are placed into an account dedicated to the Memorial Fountain Project, and are being accepted and may be mailed directly to American Legion Post 247, 319 West Lake St. Chisholm, MN 55719.
