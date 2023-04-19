CHISHOLM—American Legion Press-Lloyd Post 247 is in need of the public’s support to help keep the Veterans Memorial Fountain flowing on Longyear Lake in Chisholm.

A pasta fundraiser to benefit the Post 247 fountain project is set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the Chisholm Senior Citizen Center, 319 West Lake St. in Chisholm.

