GILBERT — Brenda Melgeorge is a proud veteran of the Army — proud of her country and proud to be among the women who currently make up approximately 10 percent of the overall veteran population and 1.5 percent of all the women in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
"We are Sisters in Arms, supporting each other," said Melgeorge, of Gilbert and a Biwabik graduate who served in the Army 1975-1978.
"When I was in the Practical Nursing program at the Eveleth Vo-Tech, we had a male student in the class, who had been an Army medic (in Vietnam), Lenny Belobaba. The Army recruiters had come to the school to tell our class about the job opportunities for practical nurses in the Army," Brenda Melgeorge, then Brenda Hopkins, said.
"I was interested so I met with the recruiters from the different branches. I decided on the Army because my fiance was in the Army. My Dad had been a jet engine mechanic in the Air Force, so I think he and my Mom were proud of me for enlisting."
She served in the Army from 1975 to 1978.
"The different recruiters were interested in getting me enlisted into the branches they represented. I had stopped by the office when the Marine recruiters were in town. The office was in Hibbing, but they came to Virginia once a week," she said.
Melgeorge had just bought a joke book and they asked to borrow it. The recruiters called her the next day to pick it up from the office, "because they were meeting with a young Marine, fresh out of boot camp, for hometown recruiting. That young Marine and I eventually married, because of the Marine recruiters setting us up, over a Polish-Italian joke book."
Melgeorge took basic training at Ft. McClellan, Alabama. "It was before women and men trained together. We did train with men during Advanced Individual Training at Ft. Sam Houston, Texas, but barracks were separate."
Her permanent duty station was Ft. Monmouth, New Jersey, where she served as a clinical specialist (military LPN) at Patterson Army Hospital. "It was just like a regular job and a great experience. I met some really wonderful people, too."
In response to a question about being a female veteran, she said, "I think one of the biggest problems women veterans face is the fact that we're basically invisible. People are used to men being veterans, but women are overlooked. I sometimes wear my woman veteran ball cap when I'm running errands. The conversation goes like this, 'Oh, you're a veteran?' 'Yes.' 'Well, thank you for your service.' 'You're welcome. Proud to have served.'"
She added, "I have heard about some women veterans being dismissed by our male counterparts when they show up for service organization meetings. I am grateful that the Gilbert VFW and Biwabik American Legion members have been welcoming towards me."
Melgeorge is a member of the Northeastern Minnesota Women Veterans. "The organization got its start at the first women's retreat, sponsored by the United Way, in 2018," she said. "We have over 100 members, from different age groups, eras, service branches and experiences. What we do have in common is we have all worn the uniform and served our country. This sets us apart from other women. We get together for our 'coffee talk' meetings once a month, have worked on Habitat for Humanity houses and enjoy getting together for the annual women's retreat."
