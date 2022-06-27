HIBBING — The final airport public information meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. tonight at the Range Regional Airport terminal building.

Range Regional Airport is in the midst of a 20-year master plan, and is hoping to have the plan approved by the FAA in about two years from now, according to Executive Director Barrett Ziemer.

Ziemer said the master plan will develop into an airport layout plan, and items included on that plan need to be justified with the FAA in order to obtain funding.

The meeting will also be broadcast virtually via Zoom and those wishing to attend the meeting virtually can register at www.rangeregionalairportmasterplan.com.

