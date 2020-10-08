A man whose body was discovered last week in Grand Rapids had died from drowning, a medical examiner’s report showed Wednesday evening.
Jeremiah Eliapo Uti, 29, a resident of Hibbing, was “found floating near the shore of Pokegama Lake” on Sept. 29, two days after being reported missing, according to a preliminary summary from the Medwest Medical Examiner’s Office provided to the Mesabi Tribune upon request to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office. A postmortem exam showed “heart findings suggesting a clinical history of high blood pressure. There was frothy fluid within the internal airway, consistent with scene investigation suggesting accidental drowning.”
The report reads: “Toxicology studies are pending. No evidence was collected at autopsy. Manner of death: Accident. Cause of death: Drowning.”
The latest update comes more than one week after the Sheriff’s Office said that “trained K9 dogs along with search team volunteers” located the man who was first reported missing on Sept. 27. He was last seen near Pine Landing Drive near the lake, roughly 40 miles west of his home in Hibbing.
Born in Pago Pago, America Samoa, Uti had moved to California with his family, before relocating to Hibbing in 2013, according to his obituary published in the Mesabi Tribune on Wednesday. He earned a degree in Industrial Systems Technology from Hibbing Community College. He was the first in his family to graduate college.
Uti worked at the former Mesabi Academy in Buhl, before landing a job as a mobile equipment operator at U.S. Steel Keewatin Taconite in 2019, where he became certified in welding.
Family and friends say that Uti and Meaghan Cicmil had two sons ages 5 and 4. “Jeremiah’s world revolved around his two children and making sure they were always smiling,” the obituary reads. “To say the boys adored their dad was an understatement.”
Uti’s friends told the Mesabi Tribune that he played on area softball teams and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
His friends and family have created a GoFundMe page, in hopes of raising money for various expenses including his sons and the pending funeral. As of Thursday, more than 130 individuals had pitched in to raise $6,785. Friends across the Iron Range took to social media to share that they were planning a celebration of life event for Uti from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. this upcoming Saturday at the Chisholm Baptist Church.
The Sheriff’s Office has expressed gratitude for “all who helped in the search efforts” including the Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Itasca County Search and Rescue and Dive team, Meds 1 and volunteers.
