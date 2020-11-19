CHISHOLM — Minnesota Discovery Center on Thursday announced it will be closing its museum and research center to the public, from Nov. 21 through Jan. 5.
The closure does not immediately affect the MDC’s Miner’s Daughter Gift Shop. The shop will remain open through Dec. 19, and will be temporarily closing from Dec. 20 through Jan. 5, according to a press release.
The announcement from MDC comes one day after an executive order by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, mandating closures of certain facilities, events, and gathering places to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
MDC Executive Director Donna Johnson provided insight on the decision to temporarily close the museum and research center.
“The health and well-being of our staff and visitors will always be our top priority here at MDC,” MDC Executive Directory Donna Johnson is quoted in the release. “That’s why we are taking the necessary proactive steps to keep them as safe as possible.”
Johnson assured the team at MDC will continue working remotely to arrange future events, meetings, venue rentals and site visits. The MDC research team will continue to accept and work on genealogy/archival requests made via the MDC website or over the phone, during the closure. Additional requests made remotely to the Research Center will be accepted during the temporary closure.
To allow for social distancing there will be a limited capacity of five people allowed inside the gift shop at a time. Curbside pickup and shipping are also available.
“We decided to keep our gift shop open as retailers were not required to close per the Governor’s mandate and with all the cancellations this year, we hope to keep this single source of revenue open to help us stay afloat through these difficult and trying times. Our shop serves as a venue for local artists and vendors to sell their work, products, and services - so we think it is important to stay open to help support these individuals as much as we can,” said Johnson.
MDC plans to monitor and evaluate to make any additional changes as needed, on a case-by-case basis, and will continue implementing the recommended safety precautions and protocols put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and the governor’s office.
For questions or more information, you can email info@mndiscoverycenter.com, or call 1-800-372-6437.
