CHISHOLM — Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC) recently announced improvements made possible by two grants, totalling $19,497 from the Chisholm Community Foundation (CCF).
The funding that helped cover the cost of two new trolley sound systems, and updates to four pieces of critical equipment at the Iron Range Research Center, according to a press release from MDC earlier this week.
To date, the CCF has awarded nearly $1.7 million to various organizations in and around Chisholm, according to information provided by the CCF earlier this year.
“We cannot thank the Chisholm Community Foundation enough for their continued support,” Jordan Metsa, MDC Fund Development and Marketing Coordinator said in the press release. “Replacing the trolley sound systems and Iron Range Research Center equipment will help us better serve the thousands of visitors who come to the Discovery Center every year looking to learn more about our region’s storied past and even research their own family history.”
Specifically, the funds will help replace two antiquated trolley sound systems used to communicate historical facts to trolley passengers during tours, Metsa noted.
Additionally, the grant funds will allow MDC to replace a 25-year-old microfilm reader with a new digital microfilm machine, a device used in projecting and magnifying images stored on microfilm to readable proportions. Furthermore, funds will be used to purchase a new printer, computer, and vertical viewing monitor that are utilized by visitors, students, and scholars researching various topics.
The total cost for these two projects was approximately $36,407. The CCF contributed $19,497 in grant funding and the remaining $16,910 was covered by MDC’s annual operating budget, according to the press release.
Allyse Freeman, MDC Museum Curator weighed in on what the donations mean to the operations.
"We're so grateful to have received this funding opportunity to update our trolley's sound system and Research Center equipment,” Freeman said. “It is such a central part to our mission and how we serve the public. With this new equipment, our amazing trolley operators can now share the history of our region in a much clearer way and allow visitors the chance to better understand our story. MDC’s Research Center staff will also be able to better assist individuals looking into their own family history to better understand their story."
MDC provided the history of the trolley lines and IRRC.
The Glen Line Trolley arrived at MDC in 1986 after completing construction of the trolley tracks and amphitheater, it states in the press release. The Mesaba Line Trolley started service around 1989. Both trolleys were constructed in Melbourne, Australia in 1928. Trolleys played a vital role in early Iron Range transportation as they linked communities and changed the way Iron Rangers lived, worked, and recreated. Trolleys like the one at MDC, originally traveled approximately 38 miles of track between Gilbert and Hibbing and today the trolley connects our visitor center and indoor museum to the historic Glen Location, a former mining town.
The IRRC was created by the Governor Rudy Perpich Administration in 1978 and contains one of the largest collections of genealogical and local history research materials in Minnesota and the Upper Midwest, including but not limited to: census records, naturalization records, passenger arrival records, mining company newsletters, and a survey of Women in Industry taken in 1919.
As a result of this new equipment, MDC can increase visitor engagement and appreciation for local history. Specifically, the two new trolley sound systems will help MDC provide a better experience to trolley riders who want to see, hear, and learn about our local history. The old trolley sound systems made it difficult for guests to hear interesting historical facts and were not conducive to visitor engagement. The new sound systems as well as research center equipment will help visitors learn and understand the rich history and culture of our region and connect them to Rangers of the past.
“MDC’s approach to history is from ‘the bottom up,’ meaning we cover the lives of everyday people from history,” according to the press release. “This approach allows MDC to better connect with our community and provide a link between Iron Rangers of the past with those of the present.”
The public is invited to come check out the new equipment upgrades anytime during MDC’s open hours, which can be found online at mndiscoverycenter.com. If visitors would like to hear the new trolley sound system, trolley tours run through Oct. 29 weather permitting.
