Projects supported by CCF grant money

MDC trolley operator George Sletta holds up one of the commemorative plaques acknowledging a CCF grant used to upgrade the sound system on the Mesaba and Glen Trolleys.

 Submitted Photo

CHISHOLM — Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC) recently announced improvements made possible by two grants, totalling $19,497 from the Chisholm Community Foundation (CCF).

The funding that helped cover the cost of two new trolley sound systems, and updates to four pieces of critical equipment at the Iron Range Research Center, according to a press release from MDC earlier this week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments