CHISHOLM — Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC) is looking for the public’s help in raising money for a proposed Phase 2 expansion of the Redhead Mountain Bike Park.
The Redhead trail is built on the side of an abandoned mine pit near MDC, and debuted in 2020 with what organizers called a “soft opening” of 15 mile of trail. An additional 10 miles were completed this year bringing the total mileage to 25 miles.
MDC launched a digital crowdfunding campaign on Sept. 3 with a goal of to raise $100,000
In donations by Oct. 3 to help fund the proposed 14-mile trail expansion with donations being accepted beyond that date until the project, estimated at $1.9 million is fully funded, according to a press release.
“We are thrilled to be officially launching this campaign and inviting the public behind the fences of the mines that built America,” wrote Jordan Metsa, MDC Fund Development and Marketing Coordinator in the release.“A lot of hard work went into producing this campaign and we hope it helps people get excited about the unearthed potential Redhead has.”
Metsa went on to talk about MDC’s ongoing efforts behind the scenes to forge new partnerships, both private and public, seeking community sponsors, and writing grants in an effort to raise the funds needed to complete Phase 2, bringing Redhead to what he called its “full potential as a world-class recreational destination.”
Proposed improvements for Phase 2 include some wider trails for adaptive cycling and competitive racing, a mining themed paved pump track, a robust skills course, and enhanced user amenities throughout the trail system i.e. changing stations, water stations, bike pump stations, shade shacks, historical and interpretive signage, and more, according to Metsa.
Funds raised during the crowdsourcing campaign will directly support the Phase 2 expansion plan, offsetting the total cost of the project, Metsa noted.
MDC Executive Director Donna Johnson also weighed in.
“By acquiring Phase 2 funding, one thing we can do is incorporate our museum into Redhead, offering a sort of educational experience as well as the recreational one everyone is coming for,”Johnson is quoted in the release.“This funding will not only build out the full experience Redhead offers, but it will allow us to share the rich history that is unique to this region.”
She also talked about the potential impact the expansion would have on tourism, attracting new visitors to the Iron Range, and helping to attract new events at the Redhead Mountain Bike Park, making the park more accessible and accommodating to beginning riders and individuals with disabilities, while promoting healthy and vibrant communities.
As part of the fundraising campaign starting today, MDC plans on hosting a community fundraiser and screening of the documentary “Reclaimed,” a short film sharing a glimpse of the story of Redhead Mountain Bike Park, at MDC’s campus theater, tentatively set for Sept. 30.
The crowdsourcing fundraiser can be found on line at goredhead.com.
To recognize donors who contribute, the MDC plans to have a sign manufactured portraying the names of donors, to be placed near the trailhead.
---
A $1.77 million grant from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) was used to cover the cost of constructing the Redhead Trail that is now owned by the City of Chisholm. IRRRB, MDC and the Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists group remain partners with the city on this venture. MDC serves as the trailhead for the facility.
The Redhead Mountain Bike Park is free and open to the public seven days a week from dawn to dusk, excluding rain days and seasonal change over. Permitted activities at Redhead include biking, hiking (on designated trails), and e-bikes. Dogs are allowed but must be on a leash no longer than six feet and must be cleaned up after.
More information on the Redhead Trail and water recreation opportunities there are available on the MDC website at mndiscoverycenter.com and the Redhead website at goredhead.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.