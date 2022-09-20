KIM MCLAUGHLIN
Emily Law - Flom Designs and Photography

HIBBING — Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin has officially made it a three way race for the Senate District 7 seat.

The Hibbing resident, who lost her bid to represent the DFL in the race to Itasca County Commissioner Ben DeNucci by 41 votes during the August primary, announced Sunday that she would still be seeking election — this time as an Independent and through a write-in campaign.

