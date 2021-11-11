McDavitt Township home destroyed by fire

A home and an outbuilding were destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon in McDavitt Township.

 

 

 

 Photo by FRIENDS OF THE NORTHLAND FIREWIRE

MCDAVITT TOWNSHIP — A McDavitt Township home and an outbuilding were both destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon at 9045 Bawden Road, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release and Friends of the Northland FireWire said.

The blaze was reported around 2 p.m. and the Sheriff’s Office found the residence and an out building fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire and has been contacted, as was the State Fire Marshal’s office, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Northland FireWire said the fire also spread into the nearby woods.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The McDavitt, Clinton, Toivola, Cherry, Cotton, Meadowlands, Kelsey, and Eveleth fire departments assisted in extinguishing the structure fire.

