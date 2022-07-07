HIBBING — A local teacher, coach and community visionary is being honored as the grand marshal for the Hibbing Jubilee Grand Parade.
The Grand Parade is set for 3 p.m. this Saturday on Howard Street and First Avenue and is one of the largest parades on the Range
Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shelly Hanson said Heather Matvey was one of six nominees obtained from the public and was ultimately voted on by a committee as the top pick.
“I was speechless, completely surprised,” Matvey said.
Matvey is a first grade teacher at the Washington Elementary in Hibbing and is an active community member.
“I coach a few sports, and we’re pretty active in our church,” Matvey said. “Hibbing on Howard is my main deal in the summer.”
Hibbing on Howard is a community event presented by Hibbing Age to Age that was inspired by Matvey and consists of seven free outdoor events held on Hibbing’s main street on Mondays from 5 to 7 p.m. in June and July, with a different theme designed to bring people of all ages together.
Farah Vidmar nominated Matvey for grand marshal, and in her nomination letter talked about her commitment to the community.
“Heather is so pro Hibbing,” Vidmar wrote. “She is as encouraging to all the athletes no matter what their ability, the best and worst are treated the same.”
Vidmar went on to talk about Matvey’s inspiration for Hibbing on Howard.
“Her vision was all of Hibbing meeting together once a week to create relationships and fun in our great town,” Vidmar said. “It has been such a positive event for our community. She brought her idea to other groups who came behind her to support her financially, but every week she gets the volunteers, creates the ideas, lines up the food trucks so this great event can happen. Imagine all the good that could come if every community member had this vision and willing to put this much work in for others. She’s a great ambassador for Hibbing.”
Matvey grew up in Zeeland, Michigan, and attended Central Michigan University after high school then continued her education online to earn a teaching degree.
She and her husband, Josh moved to Hibbing from Floodwood more than 10 years ago.
“I love living in Hibbing,” Matvey said. “It took me a minute to kind of acclimate, but now I love it here.”
The couple’s three young children: Emma 11, Ben 10, and Sophie 8 often accompany Heather to community events.
“They just come along for the ride – they’re good helpers,” Matvey said.
Matvey said she enjoys her job as a teacher, particularly teaching kids how to read.
“It’s awesome and seeing the kids learn how to read is pretty cool,” she said. “When kids realize they can read it’s pretty awesome.”
In her spare time, Matvey said she enjoys running and reading.
Matvey said she’s familiar with the Grand Parade, and is looking forward to being the grand marshal on Saturday.
“Hibbing has a great parade — it’s huge,” she said. “I’ve walked it a few times with different organizations.”
Hibbing Jubilee kicks off with a business after hours event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. tonight at Mr. Nick’s Corner Bar.
On Friday there are sidewalk sales from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Howard Street, followed by fireworks at dusk. Rain date for the fireworks is July 9.
Festival on Fifth is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday with variety of vendors and crafters on Fifth Avenue East by the Hibbing Public Library and city hall, followed by the parade at 3 p.m., concluding with a street dance from 5 p.m. to midnight on Howard Street.
