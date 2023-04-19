HIBBING — Each year somewhere between 20,000 to 30,000 visitors tour Hibbing High School, according to Hibbing School Superintendent Rick Aldrich.
The school building was dedicated in January 1924, and had opened prior to that, Aldrich noted.
Hibbing High School has the distinction of being the first school in Minnesota to have an indoor swimming pool. It's unique architecture and historic auditorium, along with alumnus musician Bob Dylan are a few things that draw people in.
With the 100th anniversary of the dedication approaching, the school district is anticipating the number of tourists to grow next year.
"That could be doubled, so we're getting ready and putting on our 'Sunday best," Aldrich said, referring to a long-term facilities maintenance project set to begin this summer.
District Building and Grounds Supervisor Tyler Glad in an update on the long-term facilities maintenance projects said that the project will start by tuck pointing, repairing and caulking any open cracks or areas that need attention to prevent the building from deteriorating, from top to bottom. Once that's complete the building will be pressure washed to remove any mildew that has grown and brighten up the stone that runs throughout the entire exterior.
"This was last completed in 2006 with the exception of the 1991 addition, which has never been done," Glad noted.
The project includes replacing both of the front, inner sidewalks that wrap around each side of the building and connect to the front steps. Existing sidewalks are deteriorating and in need of replacement.
The new sidewalks are going to be two feet wider, 8 feet wide, compared to the current ones at 6 feet.
The Hibbing School Board, at a special meeting on April 12, awarded a bid to Building Restoration Company in the amount of $287,157 to conduct masonry work at the high school. Scope of the work includes tuck pointing, repair and caulking and pressure washing, according to Glad. New sidewalks are a separate bid to be awarded later, Glad noted.
The regular meeting from the week prior was canceled due to weather, prompting the special meeting.
The board also took up the following other matters.
•Adopted a resolution directing district administration to make recommendations for reductions in programs and positions. Aldrich said the district is awaiting news from the Minnesota State Legislature regarding funding, and the school board is anticipated to take up precautionary reductions at its regular meeting on April 19.
•Approved a 42-week contract between the district and Mandy Huusko for the position of assistant principal at Washington Elementary/Early Learning Center.
• Accepted the resignation of Jessica LaBarge, pupil support, retroactive to April 3.
• Approved the hiring of Kari Fridgem, 30-hour per week pupil support, retroactive to April 3.
• Approved the hiring of Alyssa Garcia, 30-hour per week pupil support, retroactive to April 11.
•Approved a contract between the district and Teachers on Call for a period of June 30, 2023-June 30,2025.
Approve the transfer of Stacey Johnson, Job #38 Custodian I, Dayshift, Monday-Friday, 9:00A.M. - 5:30 P.M., High School, effective March 13, 2023.
•Approved posting for a Custodian I, afternoon position for the Washington-Early Learning Center-districtwide, retroactive to March 7.
•Approved posting for a Secretary Clerk I, 22.5 hours per week position for a period of 12 months, retroactive to March 8.
•Approve posting for a Pupil Support Assistant, 30 hours per week, at the high school, retroactive to March 31.
•Approved posting for a Custodian 1 position, 4 pm. to 12:30 a.m. districtwide, retroactive to March 29.
