EVELETH — For those looking to fill their craving for a homemade caramel roll, bowl of chicken wild rice soup, pasty or sandwich loaf at Mary’s Morsels and Catering, time is running out.
The Eveleth business is closing its doors for carry out and indoor dining on Dec. 11, which will give owner Mary Baratta more time to relax and spend with her grandchildren — a 1 ½-year-old granddaughter and a grandson on the way.
“I want to just kind of slide into grandma mode. And they’re right in town so I get to see them,’’ Baratta said at the restaurant Monday.
Customers all had their favorites at the popular, 17-year-old restaurant, which included blueberry cream cheese or strawberry rhubarb pie, Special K bars, cookie dough brownies, sarmas and even the famous melts.
As to why it is time to retire, Baratta said her husband retired in July and she “just decided that it was time to relax.’’
“I think I had a good run. I made it through some lean times in the beginning.’’
What was it about Mary’s food that kept customers coming back?
“It’s not fancy. It’s your diner food. Recipes that belong to my mom. Pasties the old fashioned way. I hand cut the meat. I don’t use ground beef,’’ Baratta said. “I think that’s always been a little extra something different.’’
She had a knack for selling her pasties, which were always available as a buy 12 and get two free special. Customers often said they wanted eight, but Baratta would point out the special.
“The girls call me the pusher,’’ she said of her pasty-selling skills.
She is just as passionate about baking.
“As much as I love to cook, my real love is baking. I love to bake.’’ That includes caramel and cinnamon rolls, along with other bakery items she makes for Coffee on Main in Eveleth. She will continue to do that through Dec. 31.
Overall, “I think I just stuck to what I did well. I would try different things, but I found the simplest things are what people want, egg salad, grilled cheese and tomato soup.’’ … “People love my roast beef dinners and real mashed potatoes. … “I didn’t make that mistake of trying to do too much.’’
With catering, she can do chicken kiev and chicken cordon bleu, “but a roast beef dinner always goes over really, really well.’’ She will be catering her “last big wedding’’ Dec. 4 and has another in July, where she can prepare right at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center site.
Her daily homemade soups were popular, too, especially chicken wild rice on Wednesdays. “They'll buy quarts of it at a time.’’
---
Born and raised in Eveleth, Baratta and her husband Rich ended up moving to Duluth in 1988 for his job at Lake Superior Paper. They lived in Gnesen Township for 15 years and she looked into opening places down there but couldn’t quite find anything that worked out. She stayed in the cooking and baking business as she helped open Lake Avenue Cafe in Canal Park, worked at Perkins on 14th Avenue as a manager, helped open another Perkins as a baker and worked with three or four different caterers in the Duluth area.
During that time frame is when the Mary’s Morsels name was developed. Since Mary was always baking, she always brought goodies with her wherever she went. She also sent them with her husband to the paper plant. One of his coworkers came up with Mary’s Morsels just out of the blue about 30 years ago, she said, “so it stuck.’’
On a humorous note, “I have people that think that my last name is Morsel. It stuck with me.’’
By 2003 her parents were needing some tender loving care and she was looking to get back to the Iron Range. The Barattas looked at the 1019 Grant Avenue site (the current Mary’s Morsels site and former Rajacich Market), but “It didn’t really sing out to me.’’ However, they took another look a year later and decided the storefront and attached home was the right fit.
“On Jan. 1, 2004, we started gutting this place. My husband did all of the work’’ and Mary’s Morsels was ready to open six months later on June 28.
“I didn’t really quite know what to expect. It was quiet in the beginning.’’
Mary’s was open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the time, and Baratta specifically remembers her neighbors the Kangas’ eating there on a regular basis. “They would be here three times per day. I think just to keep me going,’’ she said of her neighbors who have since passed. “I had customers like that who would come and got me through.’’
She still has regulars who frequent the restaurant.
“I do have groups that come on a certain day. I have my Friday guys. I have my Saturday guys. My 8 o’clock guys. My 9 o’clock guys.’’
The customers are always made to feel at home, while it’s a tradition for the regulars to exchange some friendly banter.
“There’s a lot of teasing going on,’’ Baratta said. “If I was shocked by anything, it was the friendships and relationships that I built. They're not just customers, they're friends. They become family. That part I’ll definitely miss.’’
---
Baratta’s love for cooking and baking came from her mother (Betty Sedey).
“I always tell people I never had an Easy-Bake Oven, I had the big oven. I was always by her (my mother’s) side from the time I was probably 6 years old and I still have the rolling pin she gave me when I was 12. I was constantly by her side baking and cooking, always. That love is definitely there.’’
Baratta’s mother also had the motto of not cooking fancy meals, while her aunt Ethel taught her the finer things of baking, like the pastries, caramel rolls and special Christmas cookies.
Having a storefront came from her father (Robert Sedey) and his brothers who took over a meat market that was across from Jon’s Drug in Eveleth. “They had a grocery store there. So it’s always been kind of in the family (food).’’
---
Getting into the restaurant and catering business provided many challenges through the years.
That included having her street blocked off in 2010 and living through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Looking back to 2010 when the street was blocked off on both ends, Mary’s Morsels “managed to get through that. Preparing overtime meals for United Taconite helped Baratta survive that challenge.
“They were the only ones that could get to me really. They made my mortgage I always tell them.’’
Baratta and her employees lived through the pandemic and came out of it successfully. Her sister has worked for her since the beginning and employee Megan Korpi has been there about 13 years.
“I never closed. We were lucky. No one ever got sick.’’
Baratta believes she didn’t have the employee issues others did because Mary’s is a small business. “I’ve been blessed.’’
Baratta told Korpi to go on unemployment at the height of the pandemic, but she declined the offer. “She stayed with me. We worked through the pandemic and did real well.’’
Asked what made her business successful no matter the obstacle, Baratta had no double what made it possible.
“I could pivot. I could do the curbside. I could do the carryout and it worked. It really did. Long hours, but we managed.’’
After all of the recent changes and doing a lot of curbside deliveries due to COVID,
“This past year now has probably been my busiest year ever,’’ which included 10 weddings, Baratta stated. “This will go down as my busiest.’’ With funerals, banquets and dances postponed due to the pandemic, “it’s definitely going to be my number one year. I’m kind of happy. I think I’m going out on a high note.’’
That’s quite a contrast to what could have happened when the pandemic hit.
“My husband said, ‘Just lock the door. Just lock the door.’ I just said, ‘I can’t.’ I don't know if it was the Slovenian in me or the woman in me, but I said no. I think I had to prove something to myself that I could do it. And we did it. It was good.’’
“A lot of people that locked their doors haven’t been able to reopen their doors,’’ she added.
She continued the curbside tradition Thursday with a Thanksgiving dinner made from the 14 turkeys baked at the restaurant.
---
Baratta hasn’t met the new owners of the building yet, but she knows “it will not be a restaurant. That’s as much as I know.’’
With her final days at Mary’s Morsels approaching, she had a few final words for her customers.
“They will be missed. Appreciated. I’m thankful, I’m grateful and I’m blessed.’’
---
Cooking and baking will be on the back burner in retirement, and Baratta still plans to volunteer to cook at the Salvation Army. She also plans to volunteer reading in the schools. “Those are my loves,’’ she said, along with her grandchildren, husband and two sons.
---
Mary’s will continue to offer fresh and frozen pasties on Thursdays through Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to noon (call to reserve at 744-3323), one last sandwich loaf will be available on Dec. 7 and there will be an all-day spaghetti special on Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. until gone.
In addition the Mary’s Morsels goodies will be available at Coffee on Main in Eveleth through December.
