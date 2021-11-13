VIRGINIA — Don Hansen became emotional Friday when Marquette Catholic School’s students presented him with a check for $935 and a pumpkin with that number written on it.
The presentation came about three weeks after all of the pumpkins at Hansen’s Country Harvest produce stand in Virginia were destroyed by vandals.
“It was just very nice of the school to do,’’ said Hansen, who has had the produce stand for 32 years with his father Charles.
After hearing about the incident, Marquette Principal Lisa Kvas thought it would be a good opportunity to teach her students about charity and helping in a time of need by starting up a fundraiser for Hansen.
“This is one of those stories that had the community kind of down,’’ Kvas said. “It was nice to be able to have a happy ending to the story. This is a great community.
There’s great kids that live here.’’ “People matter. Strangers matter in our community.’’
Asked why he got so emotional during the event at Marquette, Hansen said it came from “just how good of kids they are.’’
“It was very sweet of them. I’ll just pay it forward. I’ll give it to somebody,’’ he said about his intentions to donate the funds to a charity.
Looking back on the incident about 10 days ago, Hansen said, “Pretty much everything that was left at the stand was ruined. I figured it was just brats being brats.’’
Hansen didn’t let having all of the pumpkins destroyed so close to Halloween get him down.
“That’s the first time anything like that’s happened in 32 years,’’ he said. “You count your blessings and be thankful that’s the one and only time it’s happened. Everything could always be a lot worse.’’
---
After Kvas explained to the school kids what happened last month, she said they were all in to raise funds for Hansen, who lives on a farm south of Hibbing that he started with his father in 1987. “They felt very compassionate about his situation.’’
Hansen loved what he saw at the school and was impressed with the students.
“This just goes to show how good kids are.’’
