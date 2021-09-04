Marquette fetes new school year, adding eighth grade

VIRGINIA — Six-year-old Genessa Hunt provided a sweet, dimpled smile from her seat on her dad Jeff Hunt’s lap Wednesday evening, as mom Heather Chavers talked about the moment she knew Marquette Catholic School was the best choice for the child, now starting first grade.
Genessa, who had attended kindergarten at Marquette, heard emergency vehicle sirens in the distance on a recent day. Chavers tried, unsuccessfully at first, to get her little girl’s attention.
Genessa soon explained why. “Mom, I was praying for the people,” she said.
“That comes from here,” Chavers affirmed.
Genessa and her family were among a full house of Marquette families — some new, some part of the Catholic school community for many years — who filled the Holy Spirit social hall in Virginia during Wednesday’s back-to-school event.
The open house was a chance for students and parents to see the children’s classrooms, enjoy some food and play a variety of games. Representatives from the Laurentian Chamber of Commerce, which the school joined a few years ago, were also present for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate Marquette’s membership and it’s newest addition — eighth grade.
The school added seventh grade last year; it now has a full junior high, making it a pre-kindergarten through eighth grade institution.
The school year is also ringing in with a number of new faces. There are 28 new families and 50 new students, for a grand total of 184 registered students, said Marquette Principal Lisa Kvas. There are already youngsters on a list for next year’s pre-kindergarten class, she added.
“Catholic education continues to grow on the Range,” said the Rev. “Father Brandon” Moravitz, pastor of the adjacent Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
The COVID pandemic has been challenging for all schools, and it has been no different for Marquette’s leadership, he said. But, it seems in the current cultural climate, fraught with uncertainty and too often divided, that more and more people are seeking a faith-based education for their children.
The school focuses on “the whole child” — academic, social, physical and spiritual.
“We can pray. We can talk about our faith,” Moravitz said. “Who am I? Is there a God? Why is there suffering?” are all questions that can be asked and discussed in the classroom.
As Marquette has continued to swell, it has drawn more families from across the Iron Range. While based in Virginia, it has become “a regional school,” said the priest.
Among this year’s new families are the Scharbers from Babbitt. Eleven-year-old Myles is entering sixth grade; Aden, 10, is going into fifth, and 8-year-old Brooklee will start third grade.
Aside from having a “class pet” in his fifth grade classroom (to aid in teaching science), Aden said he was most looking forward to attending weekly children’s Masses, held during the school day at Holy Spirit.
Stefanie Scharber said she and husband, Ryan, would have enrolled their children at Marquette earlier had it been “feasible.” But with a new baby in the family, they now plan to belong to the school for years to come.
Micah Beukema, a technology specialist at the school and a Marquette parent, said the school’s expanding Range presence has made it feel even more like a big, extended family. “It’s not an isolated island.”
The administration was blessed to fit all the new students into the 104-year-old school and make room for an eighth grade, Moravitz said. But, realistically, Marquette is looking at a physical expansion down the road.
With both seventh and eighth grades, the school has extended its STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) offerings and added foreign language studies, Kvas said. The middle school will also incorporate StrengthsFinder into the curriculum. The assessment tool helps students identify their top five strengths. “What God created them to do,” Moravitz said.
To assist with the increase in students, additional full-time aides have been hired. And four Teach for Christ missionary educators will help in the classrooms. The Twin-Cities based volunteer missionary sends young
college graduates to Catholic schools in the state, most in the metro area. Last year, for the first time, Marquette welcomed several Teach for Christ missionaries.
The presence of older students at the school will have a trickle-down effect, adding to the “layers” of learning surrounding the younger students, Moravitz added. Not only will they learn from their teachers and the staff, but from the middle schoolers who will sometimes be paired with the elementary kids.
As a smaller school, Marquette can offer distinct opportunities, aside from teaching faith, Kvas said. For example, students engage in monthly outdoor living skill activities, including fishing and snowshoeing.
As a growing school, opportunities such as participating in band have become a reality. The school band, led by parish musician, Josh Milani, already has 46 members.
“In a perfect world, it would go through high school,” Ryan Turner, of Eveleth, said of Marquette.
He and wife, Amy, who both had local public school educations, sent their three children, going into grades one, three and five, to Marquette to further become part of a community of faith, he said. The family attends Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth.
What stands out most when talking with parents whose kids attend public school, he said, is how much Marquette “has so much more of a feeling of family.” And that feeling extends into non-school-related matters. Outside of school, families also “support each other.”
“It’s rewarding for us to help Marquette grow,” Turner added.
“We have amazing support from alumni,” Moravitz noted. “They are our best advocates and financial supporters.” As attendance grows, so, too, does the need for financial assistance.
Because of such support, Marquette is able to keep tuition low, he said. The school has one of the lowest Catholic elementary school tuitions in the state.
Tara Flately, whose 11-year-old daughter, Mila, is entering sixth grade — the last of her five children to go through Marquette — said the school sets kids up for a bright future and success in high school. Her older children have all done well in secondary school.
Fellow sixth graders, Ella Bialke and Addy Papin, both 11, said aside from being with friends and having new teachers, they were most looking forward to “going to Mass” during the new school year. Ella added that she was not quite as excited to study “math.”
She also noted that the friends a kid meets at Marquette “don’t lead you down the wrong path.”
“There is a tangible joy here,” Moravitz said of the school.
Indeed, the social hall Wednesday was filled with smiling faces and youngsters excited for what the year will bring.
Following a prayer, he spoke briefly to those gathered. “The world is divided,” he said.
The priest then added an intention for the new school year. “Let’s be the light in the midst of the chaos.’’
