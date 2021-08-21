HIBBING — Prosecutors say a Marble man could serve more than five years in prison after admitting to being high on drugs when he crashed a vehicle into another on Highway 5 in November 2020, killing 39-year-old Franklin D. Rice of Hibbing.
District Judge Rachel Sullivan on Thursday sentenced Thomas Michael Gilley, 27, to serve 68 months with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office confirmed in an email the following day. The sentencing came two months after Gilley pleaded guilty to one count of felony criminal vehicular homicide.
Gilley had initially been charged with two felony counts, but he entered a plea deal in June which dropped one and called on prosecutors to seek a sentence that aligns with the state guidelines.
Rice worked at Minnesota Diversified Industries and enjoyed fishing, hunting and going to the race track, his family told the Duluth News Tribune. More than 800 people attended his funeral on livestream, unable to go in-person due to COVID-19 restrictions. Last month, the family raised $7,000 at a tribute race at the Hibbing Raceway, before a crowd of 1,200 people.
Rice had a daughter, who is now 15 years old. His mother, Lori Potter, told the court in a victim impact statement that her “life has been turned upside down since that day” her son died, the DNT reported. “Frankie was looking forward to teaching his daughter how to drive this summer. He can’t do that, as his life was taken from us. He won’t see her go to prom, graduate, go to college or someday be able to see her children.”
The Hibbing Police Department said in its initial news release that officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 5, near the entrance of Hibbing Taconite, at about 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2020. Officers said Rice was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety reported that Gilley did not have a valid driver’s license when he crashed his vehicle. At the time of the crash, Gilley told officers that “he was not sure but that when he opened his eyes a car was headed right at him,” court records read. Officers said he had “a small, crumpled up piece of tin foil, a broken syringe and spoon containing an off-white residue on the passenger side of the vehicle” on the dashboard.
Gilley denied all medical efforts on-scene and was transported to Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing. An officer at the hospital searched Gilley’s pants and said he found “a hypodermic syringe, a black pipe, a Q-Tip, clear baggies, and an orange cylinder containing marijuana, all in his front left pants pocket,” court records read.
Gilley was freed from a supervised release program on Jan. 28, after posting a non-cash bond. Less than two months later, prosecutors filed a new motion that accused him of being under the influence in a separate single-vehicle accident on March 18, court records read. The county attorney’s office wrote Gilley was allegedly involved in a crash on Town Line Road in Hibbing.
He was then arrested on April 30 in Pine County after allegedly possessing numerous controlled substances while skipping out on court-mandated house arrest, court records read.
Before this week’s sentencing, Minnesota court records show that Gilley had been convicted eight times for theft, seven times for driving with a revoked license and three times for drug offenses, according to state criminal history records. An Isanti County judge in 2014 had him civilly committed as chemically dependent.
