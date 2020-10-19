ELY — A 34-year-old man was rescued from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Saturday around 4:30 p.m. after activating his SOS device in the Nina-Moose Lake area off of the Echo Trail, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department news release said.
The unidentified male activated his SOS device and stated “Help Wet and Cold.’’ The county’s Rescue Squad was called out and the man was located after a short search. He was said to be wet and cold near his last known location.
The party was treated for exposure and then was evacuated out of the area by rescue squad personnel. No injuries were reported and the male was in good health upon returning to the landing.
The man had been dropped off earlier in the day by an Ely area outfitter and he was canoeing solo into Nina-Moose Lake.
The Sheriff’s Office reminded everyone who ventures into the BWCA to prepare for all conditions, not to take any unnecessary risks, to leave an itinerary of their travel plan, and to travel with a GPS or SOS device if possible in case of emergencies.
——
VERMILION LAKE TOWNSHIP — A Virginia man suffered non-life threatening injuries late Saturday after losing control of his GMC Yukon due to weather conditions, rolling over and coming to rest in the ditch, a State Patrol incident report said.
The accident involving Jamie Alan Erceg, 47, of Virginia occurred near milepost 382 around 11:45 p.m.
Erceg was taken to Essentia Health-Virginia. The Tower and Virginia ambulances responded to the scene.
Erceg was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was not a factor, according to the State Patrol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.