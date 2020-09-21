MAKINEN — A 33-year-old Hibbing man was found uninjured late Saturday night after being lost near the Whiteface Reservoir for about four hours, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release stated.
Around 7:30 p.m., a family member reported in a 911 call that Eric J. Sanders was lost. He had been riding an all-terrain vehicle with a large group of riders around 5:30 p.m. when he reportedly walked away from his ATV and into the woods. Members of the group searched for him, but were unsuccessful in locating him.
The St. Louis County Rescue Squad, Sheriff’s Department, State Patrol Airwing Unit and Eveleth Police K9 unit all responded to the Whiteface Truck Trail south of Vermilion Trail (Highway 4) in Makinen to begin searching for Sanders.
Rescue Squad personnel conducted a woods search for Sanders in the vicinity of his ATV and he was found uninjured at approximately 10:50 p.m., walking on a logging road approximately 4.5 miles east of where he had left his ATV. Sanders was transported home to his family.
