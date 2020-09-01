ELY — After a seven-hour search in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Monday near Ely, a 64-year-old man lost in the area’s rough terrain was found unharmed by authorities.
By 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, he was flown out and returned to his Clark Lake campsite where he was reunited with his bear hunting partner and was able to continue his hunting trip, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release said.
The man was reported missing around 6 p.m. Monday after the two got separated on Clark Lake in the BWCA, which is located northwest of Burntside Lake in Ely.
The St. Louis County Rescue Squad was dispatched to the scene.
The reporting party called 911 to report his bear hunting partner was lost and he was unable to locate him. The men had been walking on a path when one needed to rest due to a sore knee. The reporting party continued walking but later returned to where his partner was supposed to be. However, he was unable to find his partner, who was reported missing a short time later.
The St. Louis County Rescue Squad was dispatched and flew in with assistance of the U.S. Forest Service to make contact with the reporting party just prior to sunset and nightfall.
Several other searchers entered the area of the remote campsite by boat and began hiking the trails in the area in an attempt to locate the lost party.
Just after 1 a.m., the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter was able to locate the lost party 1.5 miles due West of Clark Lake on Battle Lake. The victim had made a fire on the shoreline and was located by the state helicopter.
SLC Rescue Squad members were able to navigate the rough terrain on foot and make contact with the party and verify that he was the missing individual.
Due to terrain the searchers and missing party remained on Battle Lake until daybreak Tuesday and were flown out by USFS plane.
