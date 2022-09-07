CULVER — A 29-year-old former Hibbing man was arrested Sunday for a random assault of a senior couple in Culver — just five years after he was charged and convicted of felony manslaughter in the fire-related death of his 11-month-old nephew.
Jesse Lee Bonacci-Koski, who now lives in Duluth, was charged Wednesday in Duluth with third-degree assault-substantial bodily harm and fifth-degree assault-inflict or attempt bodily harm. Court records say the assault occurred around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Bonacci-Koski remains on a Department of Corrections hold for violating supervised release from the 2017 case.
Brent Swanson, the son of the couple, told the Mesabi Tribune his mother was struck and hit by Bonacci-Koski at the end of their driveway where the couple initially found him urinating. The couple had driven their golf cart there after reports of an unknown vehicle parked in the area.
After his mother was allegedly assaulted, his father then tried to get the suspect off his mother. Swanson’s father ended up with a broken nose, several deep bites, a black eye and other contusions, the son said in a telephone interview.
The criminal complaint filed Wednesday states Bonacci-Koski wrestled with Swanson’s father and bit him in the leg and hand before his mother came over to help her husband. The defendant then went after her in the golf cart. The defendant grabbed onto the golf cart leaving the woman to drive in circles to try to throw him off. Swanson’s mother also yelled at a woman near the vehicle for help, but she did nothing, the complaint said.
Swanson stated his mother was able to get away and retreated to the neighbor’s home on their golf cart. Once inside, she was able to call authorities. He added his father was also able to get away and block the driveway before the assailant fled the scene into the woods.
Swanson said his mother suffered some head trauma (not a concussion), in addition to pulled ligaments and muscles.
The complaint goes on to say Bonacci-Koski “did not say anything during the entire incident and had a ‘dead stare’ during the altercation.’’
Bonacci-Koski was apprehended by St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies a short time later with the help of two different K-9 tracks, court records say.
Swanson, who grew up in the quiet, remote area about 30 miles north of Duluth, knows his parents will be able to heal, but he wonders “what’s the mental trauma.’’ His mother told him repeatedly “it could have been so much worse,’’ but Swanson’s father stepped in and saved her.
“The illusion of security has been severely broken,’’ Swanson said. His parents also told him there was a woman and a child in the unknown vehicle, but the woman was not involved, he added.
—
Bonacci-Koski remained on the St. Louis County Jail roster Wednesday night.
The County Attorney’s Office initially cited Bonacci-Koski for obstructing legal process, fifth-degree assault, fleeing a police officer and criminal damage to property, which are all misdemeanors. A dismissal was filed earlier Wednesday because the defendant was in custody with the enhanced charges pending at the time.
—
In August of 2017, Bonacci-Koski was charged with two counts of felony manslaughter for allegedly causing the death of his 11-month old nephew Bentley Joe Lewis Koski after fire broke out at a Tower residence. Bonacci-Koski was supposed to be caring for the child but left the infant alone for two hours (including the time of the fire) “in order to go and buy controlled substances,’’ according to court records. Previous reports say Bonacci-Koski left the home to use methamphetamine.
The infant was located in the home about one hour after the call came in. He was found unresponsive in the crib in a second floor bedroom.
After the fire was reported around 7:45 a.m. that day, Bonacci-Koski was nowhere to be found. The complaint states after he had been gone for about two hours, he saw fire trucks going to the residence and then went back to the residence. After he saw firefighters at the home, he stated he turned around and left the residence without speaking to any of the firefighters and went to Benchwarmers Bar and Grill.
Bonacci-Koski stated later he stole a Jeep that was parked on main street, put the vehicle in the ditch near Pike Township and ran into the woods and swamp. He was later seen coming out of the woods and onto the highway and was taken into custody by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Bonaci-Koski was convicted by a Sixth District Court jury in Virginia in 2018 of one charge of manslaughter/child endangerment; another of manslaughter/child neglect, plus theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree.
Judge Gary J. Pagliaccetti, now retired, sentenced Bonacci-Koski to 98 months in prison. In addition to the prison term, he was sentenced to three years of supervised release that could send him back to prison if he runs afoul of the law again.
Bonacci-Koski was currently out on work release on the manslaughter charge.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.