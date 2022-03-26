KUGLER TOWNSHIP — A 47-year-old man was in custody after trying to avoid arrest early Friday in his truck by allegedly ramming a police vehicle and threatening a St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputy with a screwdriver, a news release said.
Suspect Eric Anthony Newman (no address available) was ultimately tased by a Babbitt Police officer and fell into a ditch in the 5200 block of Wahlsten Road in Kugler Township, but he continued his resistance and fought with the Sheriff’s deputy and Babbitt officer, the news release said. The incident occurred just after midnight early Friday morning.
The incident resulted in a Sheriff’s deputy receiving medical treatment for a hand injury and the Babbitt Police officer receiving an injury due to a head butt from the suspect. As a precaution the suspect was treated for no specific injury by medical staff and was released from Essentia Health in Virginia without incident, according to the news release.
The incident began after a Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on the Wahlsten Road for suspicious behavior. The suspect vehicle pulled over, but accelerated into reverse and rammed the squad after the deputy opened his squad door and began giving verbal commands while still in the squad, the release states.
The Sheriff’s deputy tried a couple unsuccessful pursuit intervention techniques before the Babbitt officer was able to deploy stop sticks on Highway 21 about 2-3 miles from the initial stop location. The deputy then used a low-speed PIT maneuver to stop the truck, which had continued driving on damaged tires for about a half mile.
After the suspect truck was stopped, Newman exited the vehicle and was holding a screwdriver as a weapon. “The male then started towards the St Louis County Deputy who was giving the suspect commands to drop the weapon. Even after the verbal commands and holding the suspect at gunpoint, the suspect continued to approach the St Louis County Deputy holding the screwdriver,’’ according to the Sheriff’s Office. After additional law enforcement arrived on scene, the suspect was safely handcuffed.
“It was later identified that the suspect was utilizing a law enforcement scanner on his iPhone during the incident and had an active Wisconsin Department of Corrections warrant for his arrest.
“Although deadly force options were justified numerous times during the incident with this suspect, the two law enforcement officers chose less lethal tactics and options which resulted in a successful end to the incident,’’ according to the news release.
Newman was booked into the Virginia jail for the following: 2nd-degree assault, 4th-degree assault, 1st-degree damage to property, 5th-degree possession, flee in a motor vehicle, obstructing with force "attempting to disarm a police officer," use of police radio during a commission of a crime, 4th-degree DUI, possession of metal knuckles, reckless driving and driving after revocation.
The Babbitt Ambulance and Embarrass first responders also assisted on the call.
