VIRGINIA — A suspect is being held in the St. Louis County Jail after the report of shots fired on the 1200 block of 5th Avenue North Saturday, according to a news release from Virginia Deputy Chief Chad Nickila.

No one was reported injured in the incident.

After the 4:19 p.m. call Saturday, the Virginia Police Department officers arrived on scene and were informed by witnesses that an adult male suspect had fled into a residence on the 500 block of 11th Street North.

Virginia officers, along with members of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and Eveleth and Gilbert police departments, set a perimeter around the residence and the suspect eventually surrendered without incident.

The suspect is currently being held at the St. Louis County Jail for reckless discharge of a firearm in city limits. Subsequent charges are possible pending the results of the ongoing investigation, the release stated.

Further details were not available Monday.

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Load comments