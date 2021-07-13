VIRGINIA — A suspect is being held in the St. Louis County Jail after the report of shots fired on the 1200 block of 5th Avenue North Saturday, according to a news release from Virginia Deputy Chief Chad Nickila.
No one was reported injured in the incident.
After the 4:19 p.m. call Saturday, the Virginia Police Department officers arrived on scene and were informed by witnesses that an adult male suspect had fled into a residence on the 500 block of 11th Street North.
Virginia officers, along with members of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and Eveleth and Gilbert police departments, set a perimeter around the residence and the suspect eventually surrendered without incident.
The suspect is currently being held at the St. Louis County Jail for reckless discharge of a firearm in city limits. Subsequent charges are possible pending the results of the ongoing investigation, the release stated.
Further details were not available Monday.
