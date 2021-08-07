VIRGINIA — Earlier this week, a 32-year-old Hibbing man was charged in connection to a home stabbing incident in Virginia on Sunday.
Rodney Sharrell Downer has been charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and one count of second-degree assault, all felonies, according to charging documents filed in Sixth District Court on Wednesday. He could face 20 years in prison for each burglary charge and seven years for the assault if convicted.
Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Christopher Florey notified the court that the state plans to “seek an upward departure” from the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines, court records show. Florey wrote that he would seek an aggravated sentence since Downer “is a career offender” and that he committed the recent crime in the privacy of the victim’s bedroom.
Data from the Minnesota public criminal records show that Downer has been convicted of six felonies including assault and domestic assault dating back to 2017.
As of Thursday afternoon, Downer was being held at the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth. His bail remained at $35,000. He has a scheduled initial hearing on Monday, Aug. 9, in the Virginia courthouse.
According to the complaint, the Virginia Police Department reported that it received a call around 8:04 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, about a man at the hospital with stab wounds. The victim “had what appeared to be stab wounds to his head, back, side, arm, and cuts on his finger.”
Police said the victim reported “an unknown Black male in his 30s attacked” him at his apartment on First Street North in Virginia, court records show.
Police said they spoke with two witnesses at the home, who apparently told them that the male victim and a woman were sleeping in bed when “a Black male entered the bedroom with two knives and demanded payment,” court records show. They said the perpetrator apparently held the knives toward the two in the bed.
The male victim tried to get the perpetrator out of the apartment, the woman said, but then she “saw blood flying everywhere,” the court records show. A second male witness said he also tried getting the perpetrator out of the apartment.
They said the man with the knives wore “a white tee-shirt with a cartoon,” court records show.
Police said they later found Nike flip flops at the scene, along with “two chef-style knives partially covered in what appeared to be blood,” court records read. Officers said they discovered “what appeared to be blood in the apartment, including a large amount of what appeared to be blood on blankets located on the bed.”
After speaking to the witnesses, police said they received a medical call regarding a man about two blocks north of the home. Officers responded and located Downer, who they said “matched the description of the suspect and appeared to have dried blood on his person and clothing.” Police said Downer asked about a hat and sandals; officers said they found a baseball hat in the stabbing victim’s bedroom.
Police said the two witnesses saw a photograph of Downer, but neither of them identified him as the suspect, the court records show.
