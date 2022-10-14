VIRGINIA — Derek Edward Malevich, 42, of Virginia pleaded guilty Thursday to the May 12, 2021 murder of his 32-year-old girlfriend, Kristen Bicking, on Thursday in St. Louis County District Court in Virginia, according to a County Attorney’s Office news release.
Law enforcement found Bicking on May 14, 2021, inside Malevich’s apartment lying on a couch in the living room with multiple stab wounds to her face and neck, a shallow pulse and labored breathing. She was transferred to a local hospital and pronounced dead, according to charging documents.
Malevich was previously indicted by a grand jury with two counts of first-degree murder, and entered a guilty plea in front of Judge Andrew Peterson to second-degree intentional murder as well as a count of first-degree aggravated witness tampering, it states in the press release.
Pursuant to agreement, Malevich will be sentenced to the statutory maximum sentence for second-degree intentional murder (40 years) with an additional consecutive sentence for first-degree aggravated witness tampering (a range of 73-104 months) to be determined at sentencing, according to the press release.
“The County Attorney’s Office would like to express its deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Bicking for their loss,” it states in the press release. “Ms. Bicking, 32, at the time of her death, was known as a wonderful, caring woman who was taken from her family and friends far too soon. Her family described her life as a true blessing and carry her memory forward with them in their work to end domestic violence.”
Bicking’s murder is believed to be the 10th of 20 confirmed instances of intimate partner homicide in Minnesota in 2021, according to the County Attorney’s Office.
The County Attorney’s Office credits the exceptional investigation led by the Virginia Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in the successful resolution of this case.
Malevich is scheduled to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 28.
—
Malevich was arrested on a drug charge three days prior to Bicking’s murder — on May 11, 2021 — as he was walking in downtown Virginia, as reported earlier in the Mesabi Tribune. He was detained at Third Avenue South and Second Street South, according to the criminal complaint, and was found to have a .380-caliber pistol in his waistband.
Members of the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force also obtained a search warrant for his apartment and found a .22-caliber rifle containing a ground-off serial number, and 118.93 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
In the complaint, Malevich “admitted he sells methamphetamine and the amount located was not a personal use amount.’’
Regarding his May 2021 arrest, he was charged with first-degree sale of 17 or more grams of cocaine or meth within a 90-day period, first-degree drug possession (50 grams or more), receiving or possessing a firearm with a missing or altered serial number and possessing a pistol without a permit.
The subsequent plea agreement for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) includes dismissing the other three charges, Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Chris Florey said at that time.
The felony indictment charged Malevich with first-degree murder for causing the premeditated death of Bicking; and first-degree murder for engaging in a past pattern of domestic abuse upon the victim and causing her death while committing domestic abuse.
“The victim was treated with particular cruelty for which the offender should be held responsible,” Florey wrote in a court filing last June. “The victim was identified by tattoos after suffering multiple sharp and blunt force injuries concentrated to her head and neck, and five stab wounds to her back.”
