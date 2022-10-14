DEREK EDWARD MALEVICH

VIRGINIA — Derek Edward Malevich, 42, of Virginia pleaded guilty Thursday to the May 12, 2021 murder of his 32-year-old girlfriend, Kristen Bicking, on Thursday in St. Louis County District Court in Virginia, according to a County Attorney’s Office news release.

Law enforcement found Bicking on May 14, 2021, inside Malevich’s apartment lying on a couch in the living room with multiple stab wounds to her face and neck, a shallow pulse and labored breathing. She was transferred to a local hospital and pronounced dead, according to charging documents.

