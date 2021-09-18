HIBBING, VIRGINIA — Local law enforcement agencies are looking forward to once again being part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Minnesota.
Last year’s run was canceled, and now the Hibbing Police Department (HPD) and Virginia Police Department (VPD) are getting ready for this year’s event, which is set for Tuesday.
The goal is to raise funds and awareness of the Special Olympics movement.
The Hibbing Torch Run coordinated by the HPD and City of Hibbing is set to start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, on a course from First Avenue and Howard Street to the Hibbing Police Station at 1810 East 12th Ave.
Participants for the Virginia leg of the torch run are asked to meet up at 12:45 p.m. on the 100 block of Chestnut Street, with the run of approximately five blocks starting at 1 p.m. From there the run goes onto Fourth Avenue South and ends at the Iron Range Veterans Memorial near Bailey’s Lake, where there will be a barbecue.
Community members are welcome to participate in the torch runs, or to stand on the sidelines and cheer on the Special Olympics Athletes, law enforcement and other participants.
“The more the merrier,” VPD Assistant Police Chief Chad Nickila said in an email earlier this week.
HPD Investigator Rachel Shiek is coordinating the run in Hibbing this year, and said she’s looking forward to its return after a one year absence. Tuesday was chosen for the date of the torch run because it’s when the Special Olympics torch will be in Hibbing.
“Unfortunately (we) couldn’t do it in 2020, that’s why I’m happy we can bring it back for this year,” Shiek said, while recalling the outpouring of support from business owners and other spectators in 2019 for law enforcement officers and Special Olympics athletes who participated that year.
Nickila said the VPD is looking forward to, “once again putting a spotlight on our athletes and bringing awareness to the Special Olympics, and bringing recognition to these amazing athletes.”
---
The Law Enforcement Torch Run began in 1981, and became the largest public awareness and fundraising group for the Special Olympics, according to a history of the event provided by the HPD.
The founder — Wichita, Kansas Police Chief Richard Lamunyon — is quoted in a press release as saying, “What started in 1981 as a flicker of hope for the Special Olympics has now become a roaring flame of stability for Special Olympics athletes worldwide.”
Through the Law Enforcement Torch Run and Special Olympics partnership, participating agencies are lighting the way for acceptance and inclusion.
Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the Flame of Hope into opening ceremonies of competitions worldwide.
“The flame symbolizes courage and celebration of diversity uniting communities around the globe,” as stated on the Special Olympics Minnesota website.
Since its inception, the Law Enforcement Torch Run has raised more than $600 million for Special Olympics programs.
It’s noted on the website that Minnesota has one of the most successful programs in the world, with more than 1,500 volunteers raising $4.8 million in 2019.
“This money allows our over 8,100 athletes across the state to participate in athletic, leadership, school and health programs that help them empower people to transform themselves, their communities, and the world,” according to the website.
The Torch Run has grown through the years and many agencies have found additional fundraising programs for the Special Olympics, such as the Polar Bear Plunge and Tip-A-Cop.
“The HPD is proud to be a small part of this wonderful event,” Shiek said. “Even in difficult times, we will carry the beacon of hope. We believe that one person can make a difference that it just depends on what kind of difference you want to make. Respect and kindness never decreases by being shared.”
More information on how to get involved or how to donat to Special Olympics Minnesota is available at specialolympicsmn.org. For questions on the Hibbing torch run, you can contact Shiek at 218-262-0288.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.