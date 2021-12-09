VIRGINIA — A change in leadership was recently announced for the Lyric Center for the Arts, a non-profit based out of Virginia.
Paul M. Gregersen was introduced as incoming executive director at an art crawl event last week.
“I’m humbled to take the lead of such an important non-profit organization and am committed to furthering our mission of providing artistic and educational opportunities for children and adults across the Iron Range, while renovating the historic Lyric Building,” Gregersen said in a press release.
An arts professional specializing in marketing, communications, and fundraising, Gregerson holds a bachelor’s degrees in history and mass communications, according to a bio on the center’s web site.
Prior to moving to the Iron Range, he worked as communications and marketing director at the Minneapolis Club and membership and marketing director at the Kitchi Gammi Club in Duluth. For the past three years, he worked as marketing director for the Reif Arts Council and Myles Reif Performing Arts Center in Grand Rapids. Gregersen is also a freelance multimedia journalist for several regional and national outlets and is the founder and CEO of Paul Marvin Arts LLC.
Lyric Center for the Arts, located on Chestnut Street in Virginia, and formed in 1998, with a goal to try and “create a supportive environment and space for the Arts in our Community while also recognising and preserving the rich History of the 1912 Lyric Opera House.”
The center is home to a number of different types of events each year, featuring everything from artwork displays from local artists, to film screenings, to music and theater performances.
Current programs include such things as “Small Parts Players,” a long-running after school Children’s Theater Company; “Northern Stage Works,” which features adult actors best known for dinner theater productions, and “Words & Lyrics,” focused on the appreciation of written and spoken words, among other things.
The mission of the nonprofit is “to provide artistic and educational opportunities for children and adults across the Iron Range while renovating the historic Lyric Building.”
Gregersen is taking over for longtime director Mary McReynolds who had developed a reputation for being the “heart and soul” of the Lyric Center since its formation in 1998, allowing it to grow into a key player in the regional and statewide arts scene.
Gregersen said the Lyric Center greatly benefited from McReynolds leadership.
“Without her leadership, foresight and passion for the arts, this wonderful facility and arts programming for people of all ages wouldn’t exist,” Gregersen said.
Gregersen said the Lyric Center plans to continue its educational youth offerings, while branching out in other areas. Plans are in the works for a spring musical as part of the Small Parts Players.
More information is anticipated to be released soon.
“We have a very talented youth arts coordinator in Lindsey Bergan,” Gregersen said. “She’s an incredible role model for young artists and makes the Lyric feel like home to all — I’m excited to see the amazing programs she will continue to bring to the Lyric.
Gregersen also commented on the significant role the Lyric Center plays in the community.
“If the Lyric weren’t in downtown Virginia, there would be a huge hole in this community,” Gegersen said. “I sincerely thank Mary for everything she has done and will continue to do for the arts on the Iron Range.”
Pete Pellinen, an artistic director at the Lyric Center, was also recognized by Gregersen as instrumental for the successes of the Lyric Center.
The Lyric Center plans to continue offering Northern Stage Works, The First Stage Art Gallery, Lyric Art Colony, Words & Lyrics, the Lyric’s House Concert Series, and art classes in a wide variety of mediums for all ages.
The First Stage Gallery is currently open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays for holiday shopping.
Thanks for the Memories silent auction is taking place from Dec. 9 through Dec. 21, and features wall art, soap stone carvings, jewelry, vintage coats, and vintage games. Auction items may be viewed during the gallery hours listed above, or online at lyriccenteronline.org.
For a schedule of events or more information see www.lyriccenteronline.org.
