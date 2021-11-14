VIRGINIA — Decorated Korean War Marine veteran Lyle Conaway had a dream, to put pen to paper and record what he and his comrades, especially Joe Vittori of New York, had experienced fighting for Hill 749 in September 1951.
His friend Vittori would be killed in the Korean War and would be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. And Conaway, who died in October at 91, would have his dream fulfilled, the publication of his book, "Joe and I."
The foreword of the book reads, "Dedicated to those who gave their all in war. The Korean War 1950-1953 saw the Corps expand from 75,000 regulars to a force of 261,000 Marines, mostly reservists. A total of 30,544 Marines were killed or wounded, and 42 were awarded the Medal of Honor.
Conaway wrote, "I saw Joe Vittori often. He and his buddies stood out. He hung around with three Italians from New York, big guys... I would not want to tangle with them... In April of 1951 we were sent up to plug a hole in the line that the Army and ROK (Republic of Korea) forces left when they fled in front of a major Chinese assault. At one point we were surrounded and had to pull back across the river, which was very high and fast because the Chinese had opened the floodgates on the Hwachon Reservoir Dam. Joe and I, with our Browning Automatic Rifles (BARs), teamed up and were preventing the Chinese from coming at our flank, up through a concrete-lined drainage ditch. We hit several of them. Down the road which the ditch paralleled, up a steep cliff of rock where the road turned, was a North Korean with a heavy machine gun firing in our general direction, harassing us and especially tough on anyone who had to cross the road.
"We would elevate our BAR mortar-style and try to hit him, but the bullets' impact, noticeable by the dust kicking up, was so scattered that we could only hope for a hit.
"They tried getting him with mortars but could not spend that much time on that one North Korean because of the masses of Chinese coming off the mountain to our front, just out of small arms reach. Orders at that time were to hold rifle fire until they get in range, watch the flanks. The airplanes were strafing and napalming the Chinese troops coming off the hills like ants. It did not slow them down."
Later in the first chapter Conaway wrote of the American troops crossing a river on a rope stretching from the base of a pine tree to a tank across the river. Someone had asked why use the rope when the bridge was still there. Because you're Marines!" came the answer. And shortly after that, the bridge was blown up.
That is how Chapter 1 of "Joe and I" begins. Conaway, born May 1930, wasn't yet 21 years old. And when he would write the book, Conaway was well into his 80s. Nearly 70 years had passed since he had fought in the Korean War, and the memories of what he and his buddy Joe had experienced were vivid still.
This is from the final chapter about the fight for Hill 749 in September 1951. Conaway wrote, "When I finally trudged to the foxhole we were to share, Joe was making it somewhat larger. I began making a place to put our grenades. Joe was laying his magazines on the edge of the hole. There were several grenades there when I arrived plus the six or so I brought, but I did not hesitate to send word back to our platoon sergeant to bring a case of grenades up to Conaway on the point.
"Seeing Joe, a sergeant asked, 'Hey, Vittori, what the hell are you doing here.... You're looking for a Purple Heart.'
"'Already have one,' came Joe's reply.
"'Oh, then you want the Congress, huh?' he jokingly said. (Referring to the Congressional Medal of Honor, the highest medal.)
"'Ya, I'd like the Congress, but I don't want to die for it.' ...
"Joe was firing steadily, and finally I could at least see the muzzle blasts.They were everywhere, the noise was deafening... Joe was firing furiously... I was struck in the head and face... Joe was still firing, inches from my head, and my ears were aching. Then the real shocker. I couldn't see... I asked if there is a God, please help me now... The tears washed the blood out of my eyes... Joe was still firing...
"Joe was squatting, turned slightly, and there was a crack -- a zit sound and a splat. Joe screamed, grabbed his face, and fell over. He was lying with his head down the hill and his feet near the edge of the hole. As I grabbed his foot, I felt him quiver and moan — just once, and that was it...."
At the end of the book Conaway wrote, "It gave me a lot of time to think of how fortunate I was to be alive, how it came about, that long, rugged path that brought me to where I was, and the brave men I met along the way. Mostly I remembered the most special friend Joe Vittori, and I was overcome with grief."
The book also has pages in Conaway's handwriting, telling of his war experiences and the years that followed. Daughter-in-law Mary Lou Conaway transcribed his notes.
Daughter-in-law Debbie Conaway, who had a 40-plus-year career as graphic arts employee and paginator of the Mesabi Daily News, proofed the book after the publisher sent a sample copy, and she changed the cover, using a photo reminiscent of the Korean War with a Browning Automatic Rifle and added photos and the Marine Corps hymn. She worked with the publishing company for a few months. In a 2003 Mesabi Daily News special edition on the 50th anniversary of the Korean War, she wrote this of Lyle Conaway: "I feel very proud of my father-in-law for his act of heroism as a young man in the Korean War and for his part in protecting our great country. He can truly say that he is part of our American history."
