John the Apostle, also known as the Beloved Disciple, spent the end of his life in exile on the Isle of Patmos. He lived there in solitude in a cave surrounded by a few chosen disciples.
Because he was the last of the Twelve, every Sunday hundreds of Christians would come to see him and hear him preach. Sunday after Sunday the disciples would carry the elderly Apostle down to the crowd. When the time came for him to preach, the crowd would come closer, since his voice was barely above a whisper. Sunday after Sunday he would say the same thing:
“Children, love one another! Children, love one another!”
Finally, after one such Sunday, one of his disciples, carrying the Apostle back to his cave asked, “Teacher, why do you keep repeating the same thing, over and over, ‘Children, love one another’?”
“Because,” replied the Apostle, “the Master kept repeating it over and over.”
Our job as Christians is to love one another. John of the Cross, a 16th century monk said,
“In the evening of life, we will be judged on love alone.”
I recently attended the funeral for the mother of a priest. He shared how his mother lived an example of love. Every morning his mother would wake up before her six children and build a fire. Then she would prepare breakfast for them all. Every day she would make bacon, eggs, and toast. Even on days that she was too sick to cook she would put out breakfast cereal, milk, bowls and spoons on the counter.
One day in junior high the future priest learned that one of his friends had only had a pop tart for breakfast. Surprised by this he asked his friend, “Doesn’t your mom make you breakfast?” The friend replied, “No, I do it myself.” The future priest emphatically responded, “Doesn’t your mother love you?”
Perhaps we can take others love for granted. As an adult this priest came to realize that his mother’s cooking wasn’t particularly good. She was a bad cook. Further, even later in life, he learned that his mother didn’t enjoy cooking. And yet she would do this every day for her family.
First, she was faithfully doing something she wasn’t particularly good at, and second, something she didn’t enjoy.
The point of the priest’s reflection was that often love simply means ‘showing up.’ He repeated that again and again, ‘very often love simply means showing up.’ In other words, ‘doing our job.’
This is a reminder that we all have the capacity to love according to our vocation in life.
In the end it’s not so much about how ‘skilled’ or ‘good’ we are at the duties of our vocation.
And it’s not about whether we particularly ‘enjoy’ doing these duties. But above all love is very often about ‘simply showing up’ and doing our job.
As Christians our job is to love. May we continue to strive to ‘love one another.’
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.