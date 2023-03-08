John the Apostle, also known as the Beloved Disciple, spent the end of his life in exile on the Isle of Patmos. He lived there in solitude in a cave surrounded by a few chosen disciples.

Because he was the last of the Twelve, every Sunday hundreds of Christians would come to see him and hear him preach. Sunday after Sunday the disciples would carry the elderly Apostle down to the crowd. When the time came for him to preach, the crowd would come closer, since his voice was barely above a whisper. Sunday after Sunday he would say the same thing:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments